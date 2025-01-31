The Grocery Store To Go To For Better Ground Beef

Unless you have a local cattle farm to keep you stocked up on the good stuff, grocery stores are going to be where you end up buying your ground beef. However, there can be a lot of variation in quality. Some supermarkets simply sell better meats than others, and even from the same grocery store, you might find the 80/20 ground beef to be better than the 90/10. With the lack of consistency among purveyors of ground beef, you can at least count on Aldi (America's fastest growing grocery store) for a very good, very dependable ground beef product.

That would be their 100% grass-fed ground beef, which is also completely organic. For less than $6 per pound, it's a steal! This beef has loads of fans on social media, who tout its flavor and price point. Sometimes it goes on sale, so it's even cheaper than usual. With those periodic discounts, the price can be closer to $3.99 per pound — talk about cause for stocking your freezer. Occasionally, too, the grocery store chain sells value three-packs for something like $4.99 per pound as part of their Aldi Finds weekly specials.