The Grocery Store To Go To For Better Ground Beef
Unless you have a local cattle farm to keep you stocked up on the good stuff, grocery stores are going to be where you end up buying your ground beef. However, there can be a lot of variation in quality. Some supermarkets simply sell better meats than others, and even from the same grocery store, you might find the 80/20 ground beef to be better than the 90/10. With the lack of consistency among purveyors of ground beef, you can at least count on Aldi (America's fastest growing grocery store) for a very good, very dependable ground beef product.
That would be their 100% grass-fed ground beef, which is also completely organic. For less than $6 per pound, it's a steal! This beef has loads of fans on social media, who tout its flavor and price point. Sometimes it goes on sale, so it's even cheaper than usual. With those periodic discounts, the price can be closer to $3.99 per pound — talk about cause for stocking your freezer. Occasionally, too, the grocery store chain sells value three-packs for something like $4.99 per pound as part of their Aldi Finds weekly specials.
You'll want to buy even more beef products from Aldi
In addition to Aldi's incredible grass-fed ground beef, the store has been killing it in the meat department with its grass-fed ribeye steaks. Sold in two-packs for around $11.49 per pound, these steaks cook up beautifully and taste great. It's natural to be suspicious of why Aldi's meat is so cheap – the store cuts costs in some areas, but not when it comes to quality.
Now, for the past few holiday seasons, Aldi has also released two tasty and high-quality beef products as part of its Aldi Finds specials: a ribeye roast and beef tenderloin. Aldi's Specially Selected USDA Choice Bone-in Ribeye Roast sells for $7.99 per pound – an incredible deal when you consider most grocery stores don't sell them for less than $14.99 per pound. The Specially Selected Beef Tenderloin ($10.99 per pound) is also quite economical if you can look past the upfront price tag for this large cut. When you butcher your own meat (which isn't as intimidating as it sounds), you can get a bunch of tenderloin steaks out of it for less than you'd pay when purchasing them individually. It's no wonder Aldi is one of America's most beloved grocery stores.