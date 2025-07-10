Why Aldi Shoppers Avoid The Store's Bananas

Whether you're eating them fresh for a mid-morning snack, or using them to make bread, pudding, or even ice cream, bananas are one of the world's favorite fruits for a reason. And when you're looking for a great-value grocery haul, cult favorite low-cost grocery store Aldi is hard to beat. It would follow, then, that when you're looking to pick up a bunch of bananas, a trip to Aldi is in order. But unless you like bruised, moldy, or mushy bananas, you might want to think twice.

When you consider how to really shop at Aldi, it can be a great place to stock up on everything from pantry staples like oils and spices, to German-style snack foods. But the banana selection causes controversy even among the most devoted Aldi enthusiasts. On the subreddit dedicated to the store, r/Aldi, users complain about buying underripe bananas, only to find they're still green weeks later. Others report seeing "broken, damaged, and rotted" bananas on display at the store, leading them to avoid a purchase entirely. One user summed up their feelings about Aldi bananas in three simple words: "Never. Never. Never."

While not all Aldi shoppers report problems with the bananas — and there are plenty of people who simply don't like or buy bananas, whatever store they shop at — the trend is clear, and it doesn't look good for Aldi. But why are the bananas so often a disappointment? While all produce is subject to natural variations, bananas are a delicate fruit which must be harvested before fully ripe, and are easily damaged or altered during the shipping process. They can also risk damage later on in the process, depending on the temperature at which they're stored. This means that stores selling large quantities of bananas with a complex and varied supply chain, including Aldi, can be subject to extreme quality variations.