What Can You Do With The Glass Cups Leftover From Aldi Specialty Desserts?
After you've saved loads of money seeking out the absolute best deals at Aldi, it's only fitting to reward yourself with a sweet treat. Luckily, from high-quality vanilla ice cream to a gem of a cheesecake sampler, Aldi knows how to do dessert. The chain's Specially Selected dessert cups are one of our favorite Aldi finds. Availability varies by location, but Aldi offers these dessert cups on a fairly regular basis in a range of delightful flavors such as chocolate, caramel, raspberry, and dulce de leche. The sweet treats come in packs of two and include beautifully contrasting layers of creamy mousse, crunchy cookie crumble, and decadent sauce.
Obviously, they're totally delicious, but perhaps the best thing about Aldi's Specially Selected dessert cups is the cup itself –- more specifically, the adorable petite glass jars they're sold in. First of all, there's something inherently bougie and incredibly satisfying about spooning silky mousse from a tiny glass cup. But these jars don't just enhance the dessert-eating experience. Once you've scraped up every last bit of chocolate mousse (not the same as ganache, by the way) these little glass jars can be repurposed in a wide variety of ways from makeshift shot glasses to elegant coffee cups.
Creative ways to reuse the glass cups from Aldi Specially Selected desserts
On an Aldi Reddit thread, users suggested a plethora of creative and sustainable uses for the leftover glasses from Aldi's Specially Selected dessert cups. Potential culinary uses include vessels for dips and condiments, fancy espresso or orange juice cups, jumbo shot glasses, or containers to hold portioned-out spices and herbs. Beyond the kitchen, Redditors suggested using the cups to hold pencils, pens, paper clips, and other desk detritus. For creative types, they're ideal for storing and cleaning paintbrushes, candle making, and other crafty activities. If you've got a green thumb, you could use them for growing your own herbs or other small plants. And of course, the leftover glasses are also perfect vessels for your own no-bake dessert creations such as decadent vegan mousse or cannoli pudding.
If none of that strikes your fancy, or you've already got enough small glass jars to last a lifetime, you could try donating the cups to a local school or arts center. If nothing else, the glass jars leftover from Aldi's Specially Selected dessert cups are recyclable –- just remember to clean food containers well before you dispose of them.