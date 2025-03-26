What Can You Do With The Glass Cups Leftover From Aldi Specialty Desserts?

After you've saved loads of money seeking out the absolute best deals at Aldi, it's only fitting to reward yourself with a sweet treat. Luckily, from high-quality vanilla ice cream to a gem of a cheesecake sampler, Aldi knows how to do dessert. The chain's Specially Selected dessert cups are one of our favorite Aldi finds. Availability varies by location, but Aldi offers these dessert cups on a fairly regular basis in a range of delightful flavors such as chocolate, caramel, raspberry, and dulce de leche. The sweet treats come in packs of two and include beautifully contrasting layers of creamy mousse, crunchy cookie crumble, and decadent sauce.

Obviously, they're totally delicious, but perhaps the best thing about Aldi's Specially Selected dessert cups is the cup itself –- more specifically, the adorable petite glass jars they're sold in. First of all, there's something inherently bougie and incredibly satisfying about spooning silky mousse from a tiny glass cup. But these jars don't just enhance the dessert-eating experience. Once you've scraped up every last bit of chocolate mousse (not the same as ganache, by the way) these little glass jars can be repurposed in a wide variety of ways from makeshift shot glasses to elegant coffee cups.