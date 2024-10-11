Aldi Sells An Unexpected Gem For Cheesecake Connoisseurs On A Budget
Aldi, the fastest-growing grocery store chain in the United States, with its no-frills approach to store layout, product display, and even overall ambiance (though Aldi does, somewhat surprisingly, offer grocery delivery), has become one of America's most beloved supermarkets. When it released its 2024 Fan Favorites list, among the red pepper hummus, the Atlantic salmon, and the ribeye steak, there emerged a clear victor in the dessert category: The Bake Shop cheesecake sampler.
This round little disc of dessert-y goodness features eight pieces of cheesecake, but it's not all one flavor; oh no, Aldi opted to slice up two pieces each of New York style, Strawberry Swirl, Turtle, and Triple Chocolate, and put them all under one plastic container lid. Then they did the unthinkable — they slapped on an $5.75 price tag, making this 1-lb. delightful mix of sweet treats eminently affordable for everyday Joes.
Don't fret if you feel eight slices of cheesecake goodness is too simply too much. If you don't think you can eat all the pieces before they start to degrade in quality, place them in an airtight container (wrapping them in plastic wrap, too, can help keep freezer burn from getting to them) and pop them in your freezer for up to two months.
Other cheesecakes at Aldi, permanent and seasonal
Of course, if you just don't want to buy that much cheesecake at once, or you're on a truly tight budget, Aldi also carries Belmont twin-pack New York, turtle, and strawberry swirl cheesecake packages. These two-packs are an Aldi staple item, sold in the freezer aisle for just $1.99, and they're great if you know you can't control yourself with a sampler plate. Plus, since they're already frozen, when you get home you can put one slice in the fridge to thaw, and keep the other in the freezer until you're ready to eat it.
Aldi has also carried numerous other cheesecakes throughout the years, and — who knows? — they might bring some of them back with enough customer input (it worked with the Swedish dish towels and everything bagel seasoning). Cheesecake lovers likely remember when the company controversially discontinued their popular frozen liveGfree treat, which received rave reviews from Aldi's gluten-free fans.
The seasonal 24-count cheesecake bites, which also come in New York style, strawberry swirl, and turtle flavors, always deserves a shoutout. Overall, if you crave cheesecake, but wanna watch that wallet, then Aldi is the place to be.