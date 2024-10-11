Aldi Sells An Unexpected Gem For Cheesecake Connoisseurs On A Budget

Aldi, the fastest-growing grocery store chain in the United States, with its no-frills approach to store layout, product display, and even overall ambiance (though Aldi does, somewhat surprisingly, offer grocery delivery), has become one of America's most beloved supermarkets. When it released its 2024 Fan Favorites list, among the red pepper hummus, the Atlantic salmon, and the ribeye steak, there emerged a clear victor in the dessert category: The Bake Shop cheesecake sampler.

This round little disc of dessert-y goodness features eight pieces of cheesecake, but it's not all one flavor; oh no, Aldi opted to slice up two pieces each of New York style, Strawberry Swirl, Turtle, and Triple Chocolate, and put them all under one plastic container lid. Then they did the unthinkable — they slapped on an $5.75 price tag, making this 1-lb. delightful mix of sweet treats eminently affordable for everyday Joes.

Don't fret if you feel eight slices of cheesecake goodness is too simply too much. If you don't think you can eat all the pieces before they start to degrade in quality, place them in an airtight container (wrapping them in plastic wrap, too, can help keep freezer burn from getting to them) and pop them in your freezer for up to two months.