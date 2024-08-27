Does Aldi Deliver Groceries?
Aldi has made a name for itself offering ultra-low prices by cutting costs in ways that other grocery stores simply cannot fathom. Not only is the chain one of the fastest-growing in the U.S., it's also among the most beloved grocery stores in the country, and it is making considerable strides to go greener. But if you're just discovering Aldi for the first time, you might have wondered if it offers delivery.
As a matter of fact, you can have your Aldi groceries delivered, but it's not through the company itself; rather, Aldi has joined the growing list of stores that use Instacart and DoorDash for its delivery services. The cost for regular shoppers on Instacart starts at $3.99 for orders over $35 (but it can go up to $9.99 if it's peak shopping hours), plus service fees and driver tips. Instacart+ members, however, pay zero delivery fee on orders over $35, and their service fees are cheaper, too.
To get Aldi groceries delivered on DoorDash, you must have a DashPass, which costs $9.99 a month (or $96 if purchased annually). The DashPass gives customers access to free delivery on orders over $35, though you are still on the hook for service fees and driver tips.
You'll pay a little more for Aldi groceries through Instacart or DoorDash – or will you?
Aldi's prices on Instacart and DoorDash do include a slight surcharge on most items. This is, as its storefront on Instacart reads, in order to "cover the cost of personal shopping." It's typically not too much of a surcharge, on average slightly more than 10% what you'd pay were you shopping yourself, but of course it can add up, so you'll have to watch your total if you're on a strict budget.
However — how many times have you gone grocery shopping, determined to stick to a list, and left with your wallet $50 lighter than what you had intended? Shopping Aldi on Instacart or DoorDash can help eliminate impulse purchases, since you can view your cart and see your total (instead of getting shocked at the register). You can even advance to the check-out screen on both apps (without actually checking out) and see how much the trip will cost you entirely, including delivery and service fees, plus the driver's tip.