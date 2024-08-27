Does Aldi Deliver Groceries?

Aldi has made a name for itself offering ultra-low prices by cutting costs in ways that other grocery stores simply cannot fathom. Not only is the chain one of the fastest-growing in the U.S., it's also among the most beloved grocery stores in the country, and it is making considerable strides to go greener. But if you're just discovering Aldi for the first time, you might have wondered if it offers delivery.

As a matter of fact, you can have your Aldi groceries delivered, but it's not through the company itself; rather, Aldi has joined the growing list of stores that use Instacart and DoorDash for its delivery services. The cost for regular shoppers on Instacart starts at $3.99 for orders over $35 (but it can go up to $9.99 if it's peak shopping hours), plus service fees and driver tips. Instacart+ members, however, pay zero delivery fee on orders over $35, and their service fees are cheaper, too.

To get Aldi groceries delivered on DoorDash, you must have a DashPass, which costs $9.99 a month (or $96 if purchased annually). The DashPass gives customers access to free delivery on orders over $35, though you are still on the hook for service fees and driver tips.

