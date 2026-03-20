12 Under-$5 Aldi Meals For A Cheap Dinner

Dollar Tree dinners may be trending on TikTok, but Aldi shouldn't be overlooked as a source of cheap, yet tasty, meals. Our favorite budget-priced grocer keeps things straightforward with smaller stores, a mix of private-label and name-brand products, and certain DIY aspects like packing your own groceries in BYO bags. (You'll also have to return your own cart to get your 25-cent deposit back.) This allows the store to offer a large selection of low-cost items ranging from everyday staples to ready-to-eat meals.

This list contains a selection of dinner ideas that can be made using items purchased at Aldi. In all cases, the main items themselves are either under $5 or, in one case, just a few pennies over. In some instances, however, your dish will certainly taste better if you already have certain seasonings or condiments at home or are willing to drop a few more bucks to pick them up at Aldi. (The chain does, after all, sell everything you need.) There are also a few instances where you may need to purchase a larger quantity, such as a bag of onions; Aldi, unfortunately, does not sell these singly. For example, a 3-pound bag of Aldi's yellow onions is currently priced at $1.89 at my store (prices may vary) and may contain six or more onions, so the actual price per onion is about 32 cents.