The Canned Ingredient That Turns Any Omelet Into A Protein-Packed Breakfast Powerhouse
Omelets may be regarded an unhealthy way to cook eggs, but the dish is actually quite versatile. You can make it more nourishing by tweaking and adding ingredients that will boost its nutritional value. So, instead of the usual omelet you prepare with sausage, bacon, and loads of cheese, why not make your morning meal more satisfying and nutritious by pairing eggs with canned tuna? Much like the vitamin D-rich fish, salmon, which can boost your breakfast omelet, tuna has a solid track record in terms of the benefits it gives the human body. By adding canned tuna to your omelet, you are transforming it into a heart-healthy and protein-rich dish that will keep you energized all morning, if not all day.
To incorporate canned tuna into your omelet, whisk a couple of eggs with the usual salt, pepper, and milk, then pour the mixture into a heated pan — preferably a nonstick one. Once the edges start to set, add the flaked canned tuna along with your favorite mix-ins, such as minced onions, bell peppers, spinach, or shredded cheese. Be sure to drain the tuna's brine or oil before tossing the flakes into the pan, though. From there, fold the omelet and let it cook through as you usually would for the flavors of the ingredients to combine thoroughly. If you want extra flavor, add a dash of hot sauce or sprinkle some herbs like parsley or dill. By following these steps, you will have a dish that is savory, filling, and healthy.
Why tuna is a good source of protein
Aside from the obvious convenience, canned tuna serves as a good source of lean protein, making it an ideal addition to an omelet for anyone trying to boost their daily protein intake. A standard 3-ounce serving of canned tuna typically contains zero carbs and around 20 grams of protein, which can help you build muscle. It also supports metabolism and keeps you feeling full longer, so you don't get the urge to snack moments or hours after eating a tuna omelet.
Tuna is rich in essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy for the heart, eyes, and brain. This type of fish also contains vitamin B6, potassium, iodine, iron, and selenium, all beneficial nutrients for the body. When choosing canned tuna for your omelet, both tuna packed in water and oil are good options. However, you should go for the one packaged in briny water if you are watching your calorie intake. In terms of brand, we highly recommend Ortiz, Wild Planet, and Safe Catch, based on our ultimate ranking of canned tuna brands. Bumble Bee and Northern Catch are also good alternatives if the top three are not accessible to you.