The 5 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Ways To Cook Eggs

Eggs — completely on their own, before you factor in any additional ingredients or cooking methods — come with a bevy of health benefits. Eggs are a low-calorie source of protein and come packed with nutrients like vitamin D, choline, lutein, and zeaxanthin. While you probably know vitamin D, if you're not as familiar with these other nutrients, choline supports metabolism and liver health, and lutein and zeaxanthin promote eye health and reduce the risk of eye health issues in older adults. Likewise, studies have found that some individuals who eat eggs everyday are at a lower risk for heart disease and stroke.

However, for all this eggy goodness, eggs have also received a pretty bad health rap for one particular thing: cholesterol. Just one egg can contain more than half of your daily recommended cholesterol, per prior federal guidelines — and, let's be real, most of us aren't just eating one egg. Too much cholesterol, and you could be at risk for heart disease and stroke.

That said, the experts do generally agree that eggs are a healthy part of a balanced diet, so long as you're not already at risk for heart issues or have high cholesterol, and so long as you're cooking your eggs properly. The wrong prep choices can turn your perfectly healthy egg into a less-than-healthy breakfast choice. Here are the some of the healthiest options to consider and some of the unhealthiest you may want to reconsider.