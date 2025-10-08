The Vitamin D-Rich Fish That Turns A Boring Omelet Into The Perfect Savory Breakfast
Omelets are a good breakfast choice for a number of reasons. They are hardly more complicated than making scrambled or fried eggs, yet they feel a little more special because they're usually filled with other ingredients, like cheeses, vegetables, and salty breakfast meats. As versatile as omelets are, even they can get boring, especially if you're in the habit of using the same fillings. If you want something unexpected, delicious, and nutritious to boot, try adding salmon.
Whether you opt for leftover salmon filet, canned salmon, or smoked salmon (it's different from lox), including the pink-tinged fish in your morning egg dish adds color, flavor, and 384 to 570 IUs of vitamin D per 3-ounce serving. For reference, it's recommended that adults get 600 IUs of the vitamin every day. You'll also get some satisfying texture and 19 grams of protein, which can help you feel fuller for longer.
Salmon is by no means a mild-tasting fish, so adding the seafood to your omelets is best for people who already enjoy it. And, while simply adding some flaked salmon to your eggs will give you a perfectly savory breakfast, the fish tastes great with so many other flavors that you can also incorporate into your omelets.
Salmon plays well with many other flavors
What's an omelet without cheese? Eggs and cheese go so well together that you should keep the dairy addition even when you opt for salmon in your omelet. Cream cheese is a natural choice (giving lox and schmear on a bagel vibes), but Brie, feta, goat, and Boursin cheese would all be tasty choices. Incorporating fresh herbs into your salmon omelet is another good idea; dill, chives, and parsley all taste great, and you can either sprinkle them inside the omelet along with your fish, or mix them right into your eggs when you scramble them.
When you cook down leeks or other types of onions, they get nice and sweet, pairing well with salmon; sliced avocado, sauteed spinach, kale, and leftover roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus are also great additions. You might just find the entirety of last night's salmon dinner placed into the next morning's omelet. And don't assume your salmon and other ingredients need to be tucked inside a folded omelet; you can incorporate these items in a frittata, or in a pan of creamy scrambled eggs. Round out your breakfast with roasted potatoes, a salad dressed with vinaigrette, or some fresh seasonal fruit.