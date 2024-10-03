For The Creamiest Scrambled Eggs, Whisk In Some Extra Dairy
Scrambled eggs come in various shapes and styles, most of which people only know by general description. Some folks prefer a more solidified scrambled egg, some enjoy them with herbs and meats mixed in, and others love a soft-textured scrambled egg that are creamy, even as they make it onto the plate.
However, despite the fact that many people enjoy this softer, creamier take, not everyone knows how to achieve such a thing. It's generally well known that a slower cook on lower heat can help prevent your scrambled eggs from hardening up quickly, but beyond that, there's even more you can do to make sure you find that perfect consistency. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the American Egg Board's Chef and Director of Innovation, gave us the inside scoop on how to achieve the creamy scrambled egg of your dreams. As it turns out, a little extra dairy can go a long way when making scrambled eggs soft and creamy.
What dairy should you add to make creamy scrambled eggs?
But, ideally, this should go beyond a little splash of milk. Serrano-Bahri told us, "I recommend adding sour cream, or crème fraîche, instead of heavy cream to make your scrambled eggs extra creamy. Sour cream adds a delicious tang ... the fat and acidity can also slightly break down the egg proteins, resulting in a more tender, softer scramble." It doesn't even take much to have this effect — whisking in just a tablespoon of sour cream for every two eggs before beginning to cook it all up can make a world of difference when it comes to the texture and consistency.
Cheese can do a similarly good job of helping achieve the consistency you're looking for while also contributing a different taste to that of sour cream. "Cheese is the perfect ingredient to mix up your scrambled eggs," Serrano-Bahri added, "From adding brie for extra creaminess to Boursin for some added herb flavor, cheese offers lots of customization options while keeping the soft consistency of your scramble."