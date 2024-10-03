For The Creamiest Scrambled Eggs, Whisk In Some Extra Dairy

Scrambled eggs come in various shapes and styles, most of which people only know by general description. Some folks prefer a more solidified scrambled egg, some enjoy them with herbs and meats mixed in, and others love a soft-textured scrambled egg that are creamy, even as they make it onto the plate.

However, despite the fact that many people enjoy this softer, creamier take, not everyone knows how to achieve such a thing. It's generally well known that a slower cook on lower heat can help prevent your scrambled eggs from hardening up quickly, but beyond that, there's even more you can do to make sure you find that perfect consistency. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the American Egg Board's Chef and Director of Innovation, gave us the inside scoop on how to achieve the creamy scrambled egg of your dreams. As it turns out, a little extra dairy can go a long way when making scrambled eggs soft and creamy.