The Canned Pantry Staple That Pairs With Salsa For The Easiest Chili Ever
A warm bowl of chili is one of my favorite meals to have as the temperature outside begins to decrease. While some might have a fondness for their own homemade version that they make time and time again, others may opt to get a cup of Wendy's legendary chili instead. However, if you don't have that recipe that hits just right and aren't in the mood to head to your favorite fast food spot, "lazy chili" is the trick for you.
Coined by food blogger Jessie May, lazy chili is an easy-to-make meal that technically only has two ingredients, one of which is a canned pantry staple. Despite its simplicity, however, this easy chili recipe yields delicious results. The base is none other than salsa, which has many of the ingredients needed to make chili. While not as all-encompassing as salsa, lazy chili's second ingredient is just as vital to the final product: Canned beans can help transform salsa into a delicious bowl of chili in mere minutes.
Lazy chili is as easy as it sounds
Beyond combining the salsa and the canned black or pinto beans together, lazy chili is as easy as simmering the two ingredients in a saucepan or skillet and mixing as needed. Once it's all heated up, you can either eat it on its own or pour it over hot dogs or potatoes.
The beauty of this chili is that it is not only easy but also customizable. While salsa accounts for many of the seemingly endless amounts of unique ingredients in a chili recipe, the lack of other items in lazy chili allows you to focus solely on the quality of the two ingredients you need. This means you can pick up your favorite salsa brand, flavor, or spice level to make the chili taste the way you want it to. Furthermore, if you're feeling adventurous, you can try experimenting with fancier beans to see if they improve the taste of your chili, as well.
Plus, if you have more ingredients, you can use the foundation of lazy chili to create slightly more complex recipes. Introducing additional seasonings, peppers, or even ground beef to your salsa and canned beans combo can add more to the meal without jeopardizing the ease of making it. Using canned beans and salsa to make your chili might be the game-changer you're looking for on a cold winter's night.