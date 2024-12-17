The Canned Pantry Staple That Pairs With Salsa For The Easiest Chili Ever

Beyond combining the salsa and the canned black or pinto beans together, lazy chili is as easy as simmering the two ingredients in a saucepan or skillet and mixing as needed. Once it's all heated up, you can either eat it on its own or pour it over hot dogs or potatoes.

The beauty of this chili is that it is not only easy but also customizable. While salsa accounts for many of the seemingly endless amounts of unique ingredients in a chili recipe, the lack of other items in lazy chili allows you to focus solely on the quality of the two ingredients you need. This means you can pick up your favorite salsa brand, flavor, or spice level to make the chili taste the way you want it to. Furthermore, if you're feeling adventurous, you can try experimenting with fancier beans to see if they improve the taste of your chili, as well.

Plus, if you have more ingredients, you can use the foundation of lazy chili to create slightly more complex recipes. Introducing additional seasonings, peppers, or even ground beef to your salsa and canned beans combo can add more to the meal without jeopardizing the ease of making it. Using canned beans and salsa to make your chili might be the game-changer you're looking for on a cold winter's night.