Does Wendy's Really Use Leftover Burgers In Its Chili?
When it comes to fast food, the thought of using leftovers might raise some eyebrows, but at Wendy's, it's a different story. Yes, they do use leftover burgers in their chili — but their reasoning centers around sustainability and quality. Founder Dave Thomas built the brand on serving fresh, never-frozen beef, delivering better quality, though it required managing a shorter shelf life.
This became an issue early on, since the beef couldn't be frozen and was more expensive to maintain. After busy rushes, they were often left with unused patties. Rather than waste hundreds of pounds of fresh beef, Thomas decided to repurpose the leftover burgers into chili. After some experimentation, he crafted a recipe that not only cut down on waste, but also became a signature item on the Wendy's menu.
Wendy's chili starts with their fresh beef, which is crumbled and combined with a hearty blend of vegetables like onions, celery, tomatoes, and green peppers. They then add pinto and kidney beans and a secret mix of spices to create the signature flavor customers love. Simmered slowly to allow the flavors to meld, Wendy's chili is the kind of warm, comforting dish that's made for cold weather and football season.
Wendy's chili has been a menu staple since 1969
If the idea of leftover beef has you questioning Wendy's chili's popularity, think again. This famous chili has been on the menu since 1969, meaning it's thrived for over 50 years. It's served at every U.S. location and many international spots, too. In 2020 alone, the company claimed to have dished out over 83 million servings in the U.S. If you search online, you'll find countless copycat recipes, much like people trying to recreate other iconic dishes like KFC's fried chicken. And now, with Wendy's chili available in canned form, both with and without beans, it's clear people can't get enough.
If you're craving this for your next tailgate, some Wendy's locations even offer a family-sized chili — so Cousin Larry doesn't try to swipe yours. To take things up a notch, pair it with their baked potato, great for soaking up all that hearty, savory chili. And for those who love to dip, Wendy's hot & crispy fries or spicy nuggets are must-tries with this nostalgic classic. For the bold eaters, a writer for The Takeout once swore by dipping a peanut butter sandwich into your chili — don't knock it 'til you try it!