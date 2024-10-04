Does Wendy's Really Use Leftover Burgers In Its Chili?

When it comes to fast food, the thought of using leftovers might raise some eyebrows, but at Wendy's, it's a different story. Yes, they do use leftover burgers in their chili — but their reasoning centers around sustainability and quality. Founder Dave Thomas built the brand on serving fresh, never-frozen beef, delivering better quality, though it required managing a shorter shelf life.

This became an issue early on, since the beef couldn't be frozen and was more expensive to maintain. After busy rushes, they were often left with unused patties. Rather than waste hundreds of pounds of fresh beef, Thomas decided to repurpose the leftover burgers into chili. After some experimentation, he crafted a recipe that not only cut down on waste, but also became a signature item on the Wendy's menu.

Wendy's chili starts with their fresh beef, which is crumbled and combined with a hearty blend of vegetables like onions, celery, tomatoes, and green peppers. They then add pinto and kidney beans and a secret mix of spices to create the signature flavor customers love. Simmered slowly to allow the flavors to meld, Wendy's chili is the kind of warm, comforting dish that's made for cold weather and football season.