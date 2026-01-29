My Favorite Frozen Aldi Seafood Makes A Quick And Easy Dinner

I'm a long-time Aldi fan, and I frequently shop there for bargain-priced basics like produce, meat, and cheese, as well as whatever fun new finds have popped up since my last trip. Among my go-to items are several types of seafood –- the salmon filets can be used in so many different ways (here are five of them), while the smoked salmon makes a tasty two-ingredient dip (although I mostly just eat it on its own). My favorite, however, is one of the best affordable seafoods that also tastes delicious: mussels. To be more specific, the Specially Selected Mussels in Tomato Garlic Sauce. These come in a 1-pound package priced around three bucks, and they're the basis for a super-simple dinner I like to make every so often.

I heat them in the microwave, then toss the mussels and sauce into some precooked pasta. I may add a bit of marinara, too, since I like my pasta saucy, or I may dump the frozen mussels, sauce and all, into a pot of marinara if I've got one in the making. (While I embrace many convenience foods, I don't do jarred spaghetti sauce lest I be haunted by my Great Aunt Rosie.) The mussels go in right at the end, though, since they're already precooked, so they just need to thaw out a bit and melt the sauce they're packed in.