Aldi's Smoked Salmon Is The Perfect Base For A 2-Ingredient Dip

Aldi has long been my go-to for affordable little luxuries, including imported chocolate, cheap but drinkable wine, and premium ice cream at half the price of the big-name brands. (You'll find each one on this list of must-buy Aldi items for first-time customers). Yet another product I usually toss in my cart as I pass by the refrigerated case is the Specially Selected brand of cold smoked salmon. While smoked salmon isn't cheap, a three-ounce package only costs about $4 at the Aldi where I usually shop. I generally eat it on toast or a bagel (or occasionally as a pizza topper), but I recently learned a great way to stretch it out and make it go farther: Blend it with cream cheese to make it into a dip.

All you really need to do is mush up the salmon and mix it with some cream cheese. You can use the whipped kind of cheese for easy blending, but I used a softened brick, and it worked out just fine. For extra flavor, you can also add spices like garlic, dehydrated onion, everything bagel seasoning, or whatever else appeals to you. My personal preference is for a splash of lemon juice and a dash of Tabasco or a sprinkling of cayenne. If I have fresh green onions on hand, I like to chop them up and stir them in as well.