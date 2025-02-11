Savory S'mores Have Pretty Much Limitless Options

One of the best things about today's culinary climate is the growing sense of lawlessness. Okay, so maybe we're not into rulebreaking in the "defy food safety" sense, since you buck USDA recommendations at your own risk, but it's pretty cool how these days set mealtimes and menus are optional (and cereal for dinner is totally acceptable). What defines certain dishes, too, is clearly changing, since cookies can now be savory as well as sweet. With that in mind, why can't we transform a sticky, gooey campfire treat like s'mores into something a little more sophisticated and a lot less sugary?

We've written about numerous s'mores variations over the past few years, even soliciting reader input to provide s'mores hacks such as different mix-ins or alternatives to graham crackers, but we've never yet considered the savory s'more. With no further ado, we present the basic concept: Instead of a sweet(ish) graham cracker or cookie topped with marshmallows and chocolate, the savory s'more consists of a non-sweet cracker topped with melty cheese and your choice of condiment or spread.

If your cheese is firmish, you can even heat it on a skewer as you would a marshmallow. If not, you can melt it atop one cracker in the microwave, toaster oven, conventional oven, or air fryer. Once the cheese is semi-melted, spread your chosen condiment on top, then close off the s'more with another cracker.