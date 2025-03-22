The Best Affordable Seafoods That Taste Delicious

Sardines shine their little oily skins off when it comes to nutritional value for the buck. First of all, the small fish swim low on the food chain, containing fewer amounts of contaminants such as mercury than other commercially distributed specimens. In addition to the long list of beneficial vitamins and minerals that seafood in general contains, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, iron, and selenium take sardines' nutritional profile to the next level. The aforementioned omega-3 fatty acids, abundant in sardines, are proven to improve brain function and decrease the risk of Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease.

Though the salty, fishy, and slightly smokey flavor of sardines will keep you scraping the can clean and looking for more, a little goes a long way. One serving of 3.75 ounces measures about 191 calories, 22.7 grams of protein, and 10.5 grams of fat. With all that goodness, it is hard to believe that this product is so affordable. As of March 2025, the price of sardines in the U.S. ranges between $0.61 and $1.52 per pound.

Sardines belong to the herring family. This small fish live and travel in large schools in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans. Popular all around the world, the specific types that are fished, processed, and sold in different countries vary. Today, Portugal leads the world's sardine production. Spain, France, and Norway trail behind, with additional canning plants in the U.S. and other countries. You can use sardines in lots of different meals, like popped in the air fryer for a tasty snack or put them in Creole Italian pasta.