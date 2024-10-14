How To Correctly Shuck And Eat Oysters Like A Pro

That old saying about only eating oysters in months that contain the letter "R"? Not totally accurate anymore. Thanks to modern refrigeration and sustainable harvesting, it's now possible to safely eat them all year round (to a degree, anyway — there's always some risk involved with eating raw oysters). Still, the cooler months are when they're at their peak, which means these months are a great time to incorporate them into your dinner party routine.

Just like filleting a fish or chiffonading some herbs, shucking an oyster is a knife skill you can use to impress your guests — not that you're doing this for the glory, of course. You're doing it because there's little as satisfying as a briny bivalve, served on the half shell with a bit of mignonette, and perhaps an ice-cold martini (or a flute of Champagne, which pairs wonderfully with oysters) to wash it down.

Shucking oysters will take practice, so don't worry if your first few attempts yield a bit of chipped shell or spilled oyster liquor. All you really need to shuck oysters well is an oyster knife and a kitchen towel. Feel free to also wear a protective glove, but part of the towel's point is to prevent you from inadvertently poking yourself. The oyster knife, by the way, is an important element — don't feel tempted to use a regular paring knife (or, heaven forbid, a butter knife), which could damage the oyster, the knife, your skin, your pride, or all of the above. Tools in place? Let's get down to business.