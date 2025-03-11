The Key Ingredient In Ina Garten's Tuna Salad Can't Be Found In A Can

Ina Garten is known to be somewhat of a snob when it comes to ingredients, insisting that her creations be made with "good" this, that, or the other thing. So it shouldn't come as a shocker to find that her recipe, which goes by the basic moniker "tuna salad," contains neither canned fish nor mayonnaise. Instead, it starts with tuna steaks — "very fresh" ones, at that. Most tuna is flash-frozen shortly after it's caught, which is one reason fresh isn't better than frozen fish. There's also the issue that fresh tuna has a pretty high mercury level, which may be more than twice that of the canned kind. Still, when considered a "sometime food," as Cookie Monster might call it, a salad made with tuna steak sounds pretty tasty.

Garten's tuna salad is a simple dish of the fish with a few chopped vegetables like avocados and both red and green onions. She also sprinkles her dish with a lime-wasabi vinaigrette for additional flavor.