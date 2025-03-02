Why Mayonnaise Is Crucial For The Best Crab Cakes

Homemade crab cakes are not only delicious, but at this point are the closest thing I can get to a trip back to my native Maryland. (I've been an economic refugee in the landlocked Midwest for almost a decade now.) I haven't quite perfected the recipe just yet, though, and now I may finally know why. According to Roberta Muir, who is a cookbook author, gourmet tour guide, and the creator of Be Inspired, egg isn't the best binder. Instead, she prefers a different ingredient. "Unlike egg, mayonnaise acts as more than a binding agent," she told The Takeout.

So what can mayonnaise do that eggs can't? While both ingredients help get the eggs and breadcrumbs to stick together, Muir explained that the former "improves the texture of crab cakes, giving them a creamier, moister texture — a lusciousness — that you won't get with egg alone."

Additionally, mayonnaise has yet another benefit to it, since it also serves as a flavor booster. Your crab cakes will get some tanginess from the vinegar or lemon juice used to make the mayonnaise, plus the flavor from any other seasonings used in the creamy condiment.