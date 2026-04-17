The Major Aldi Competitor That Boasts An Irresistible Bakery
Aldi and Trader Joe's may have shared roots, but they're really not all that alike. The former is budget-focused and no-nonsense, while the latter's more bougie and whimsical. Another chain that is quite similar to Aldi, so much so that many people think they share a parent company (they don't), is Lidl. Aldi stores can be found all over the United States, while Lidl locations are confined to the East Coast between South Carolina and New York. Another major difference is one that makes even dedicated Aldi shoppers such as myself look forward to the day Lidl expands into our area: The latter chain has an in-store bakery.
Before we explore all of the delights in store for us, let's back up a minute and explain what that means. Lidl doesn't mix up all of its bakery items from scratch right there in the stores, since that would present logistical problems within the small space allotted. Instead, according to a Redditor who works at a Lidl bakery (albeit possibly one in the United Kingdom), the dough arrives frozen but is thawed and baked onsite. Even so, the products are far fresher than the plastic-wrapped breads and pastries Aldi sells, and you can smell them cooking as you shop. Also, unlike Aldi, these baked goods are available for single purchase, meaning you can purchase just one treat at a time instead of an entire package.
These are some of the items Lidl's bakery carries
Lidl's bakery carries a surprisingly large selection of products with far more variety than your standard supermarket. (Much less Aldi, where the baked goods are worth buying, but are hardly a selling point). Breakfast items include croissants, donuts, and their love child, the cronut; as well as cinnamon rolls, Danishes, and muffins. The bread selection runs to bagels, baguettes, ciabatta, pretzel rolls, and sourdough loaves while desserts include apple turnovers, cookies, and a Portuguese egg custard tart called pastel de nata. There are even individual pizzas and flatbreads, although oddly enough, the sheet cakes that seem to be grocery store bakery staples are absent. This may be because Lidl is more European than American in orientation. After all, the chain is based out of Germany and has been operating throughout Europe for decades.
According to one Redditor, Lidl's bakery has the "best pain au chocolat outside of Paris," while another commenter compares the donuts favorably to Krispy Kreme. Still others rave about the pretzel rolls, pizzas, cheese twists, and cookies. On a different Reddit thread, one person shouts out the pastel de natas: "Honestly as good as the ones I've had in Portugal." Others adore the focaccia, cinnamon rolls, and maple-pecan pastries. As always, there are naysayers who claim they've had better or decry the whole idea of supermarket bakeries, but most Lidl shoppers feel the bakery items are both affordable and delicious. Now if only Lidl would expand to the rest of the United States so those of us not on the East Coast could have a chance to try these goodies for ourselves!