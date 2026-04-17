The Major Aldi Competitor That Boasts An Irresistible Bakery

Aldi and Trader Joe's may have shared roots, but they're really not all that alike. The former is budget-focused and no-nonsense, while the latter's more bougie and whimsical. Another chain that is quite similar to Aldi, so much so that many people think they share a parent company (they don't), is Lidl. Aldi stores can be found all over the United States, while Lidl locations are confined to the East Coast between South Carolina and New York. Another major difference is one that makes even dedicated Aldi shoppers such as myself look forward to the day Lidl expands into our area: The latter chain has an in-store bakery.

Before we explore all of the delights in store for us, let's back up a minute and explain what that means. Lidl doesn't mix up all of its bakery items from scratch right there in the stores, since that would present logistical problems within the small space allotted. Instead, according to a Redditor who works at a Lidl bakery (albeit possibly one in the United Kingdom), the dough arrives frozen but is thawed and baked onsite. Even so, the products are far fresher than the plastic-wrapped breads and pastries Aldi sells, and you can smell them cooking as you shop. Also, unlike Aldi, these baked goods are available for single purchase, meaning you can purchase just one treat at a time instead of an entire package.