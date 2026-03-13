9 Aldi Baked Goods You Should Buy And 3 You Should Always Skip

You can find a lot of fun stuff at Aldi: artisan cheeses, cult-favorite snacks, and maybe a giant stuffed gnome or a pair of sparkly sequin pants, if it's your lucky day in the Aisle of Shame. One thing you won't find, however, is an in-house bakery. While the discount grocery chain experimented with fresh bakeries in a small batch of Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Maryland stores around 2018-2019, the concept eventually fell flat. The days of walking out of Aldi with a warm German pretzel or hazelnut croissant appear to be long gone.

In their place, you'll see an extensive section of pre-packaged, private-label goodies waiting to be unwrapped. These breads and pastries are not prepared by Aldi staff at the back of the store, but many do come from the same commercial bakeries behind popular brands. Aldi negotiates sweet deals with these behind-the-scenes suppliers, attaches its own brand labels (Bake Shop, L'Oven Fresh, Specially Selected), and passes the savings onto you and me.

Of course, low prices aren't everything — there's little joy to be found in a stale muffin or a subpar slice of cheesecake. So I decided to put a dozen Aldi baked goods to the test. Which ones deserve a spot in your cart, and which are best left on the shelf? I found one Bake Shop treat that most likely comes from a beloved Chicago donut shop.