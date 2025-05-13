The 12 Best Cheeses You Can Buy At Aldi

I don't always shop at Aldi, but when I do, I buy cheese. Last week my local store had over 100 different blocks, shreds, slices, curds, and spreads on the shelves. Most were unceremoniously displayed or haphazardly hidden behind a barrage of cardboard boxes, but there was only one product priced higher than $5.85. That was a giant 2-lb bag of award-winning V&V Supremo Shredded Queso Chihuahua Quesadilla Cheese for $11.99.

Known as a no-frills, budget-friendly store, Aldi doesn't suffer from snob-appeal, strict organization, or entirely consistent availability. Sometimes you walk out with the same hunk of mozzarella you got last week, sometimes you don't. But in its place, you might find a glorious tub of Specially Selected fresh stracciatella. I can deal with that. The unpredictable treasure hunt is part of the fun.

If you're a first-time shopper, you can't go too wrong with choices from the in-house Emporium Selection brand — these high-quality cheeses make the cut for my fancy charcuterie boards. Also keep an eye out for surprise appearances by some familiar brand names. I've seen beloved cheeses from Satori, Cabot, Kerrygold, and Belgioso at very favorable prices. For the purpose of this list, an attempt was made to recommend the best Aldi cheeses available year-round. However, there were some spectacular seasonal (cult-favorite) picks that could not be left out. Here are 12 Aldi cheeses I'd buy again and again.