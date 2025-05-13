The 12 Best Cheeses You Can Buy At Aldi
I don't always shop at Aldi, but when I do, I buy cheese. Last week my local store had over 100 different blocks, shreds, slices, curds, and spreads on the shelves. Most were unceremoniously displayed or haphazardly hidden behind a barrage of cardboard boxes, but there was only one product priced higher than $5.85. That was a giant 2-lb bag of award-winning V&V Supremo Shredded Queso Chihuahua Quesadilla Cheese for $11.99.
Known as a no-frills, budget-friendly store, Aldi doesn't suffer from snob-appeal, strict organization, or entirely consistent availability. Sometimes you walk out with the same hunk of mozzarella you got last week, sometimes you don't. But in its place, you might find a glorious tub of Specially Selected fresh stracciatella. I can deal with that. The unpredictable treasure hunt is part of the fun.
If you're a first-time shopper, you can't go too wrong with choices from the in-house Emporium Selection brand — these high-quality cheeses make the cut for my fancy charcuterie boards. Also keep an eye out for surprise appearances by some familiar brand names. I've seen beloved cheeses from Satori, Cabot, Kerrygold, and Belgioso at very favorable prices. For the purpose of this list, an attempt was made to recommend the best Aldi cheeses available year-round. However, there were some spectacular seasonal (cult-favorite) picks that could not be left out. Here are 12 Aldi cheeses I'd buy again and again.
Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese
Aldi employs a staff of certified cheese professionals and national buyers who have the dream job of deciding which cheeses will be sold in stores. They first introduced this specialty round as a holiday offering, but to the delight of fans, it's now available throughout the year. On my most recent shopping trip, the Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar was actually one of the most prominently and abundantly displayed at $3.55. The packaging promised a "Rich, nutty flavor with the sweetness of cranberries to give your tastebuds an explosion of flavor."
In my search for the best Aldi cheeses, the cranberry white cheddar had to be the most beloved and positively reviewed variety. It's definitely a stunner in the looks department, and I like how the dried fruit softly blended in without disrupting the creamy texture. As for flavor, my taste testers all agreed they wanted "more cranberry!" To bring the sweet-tart flavors forward, next time I'll pair this cheese with sliced apples or a fruity wine like Pinot noir, Riesling, or rosé. Fans in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook frequently mention it makes an amazing grilled cheese with the Specially Selected Everything Sourdough Bread.
Emporium Selection Garden Vegetable with Sweet Basil Semi-Soft Cheese
I don't know how many times I passed by this cheese without giving it a second glance. While most other Aldi offerings are visibly vacuum-sealed in clear wrapping, this one has a black-and-white front label that hides its best qualities. You need to flip the package over to see it for what it is: An 8-ounce half wheel of cheese, hand-rubbed with beautiful bits of sweet basil.
Described as a "handcrafted artisan cheese," the Emporium Selection Garden Vegetable is definitely not your traditional cheese variety. With an ingredient list that includes bell peppers, onion, celery, cucumbers, and cauliflower, it requires a leap of faith. For $3.29, that's a low-risk leap. When sliced, this cow's milk cheese continues to seem way more expensive than it is. The texture is semi-soft and creamy like a mozzarella, and the colorful flecks of dried vegetables and parsley add a light touch of herbaceousness. I love it on top of Aldi's Savoritz cracked pepper woven wheat crackers (similar to Triscuits), but this beauty would really shine on a summer grazing board.
Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda Cheese
If you love a good Gouda, get your cart over to Aldi. You'll find cracker cuts, deli slices, snack sticks, cubes, shreds, and flavors ranging from spinach and artichoke to spicy sriracha and hot honey. The proof is right there on the shelves: This storied Dutch cheese is a favorite of just about everyone. First made sometime in the late 1100s, it's one of the oldest cheeses still enjoyed today.
Like most kids, my first introduction to Gouda came in the form of a mini wax-wrapped Babybel. While not quite a traditional Gouda, it still offered a hint of that characteristic nutty-sweet goodness. I appreciate the Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda wedge for the same subtle versatility. The whisper of smoke brings something extra, but it's never over-the-top or out of place. This cheese is a perfect match for burgers and beer in the summer, but it's welcome comfort on my cheese boards any time of year. Salami, nuts, mustard spreads, and dark chocolate all make delicious complements.
Emporium Selection Feta Traditional Cheese Chunk in Brine
Let's get one thing out of the way: Aldi feta cheese is not "authentic" Greek Feta. True PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) feta must be produced with native sheep and goats' milk in specific regions of Greece. American feta is usually made with pasteurized cow's milk. If you're looking for a versatile, sprinkle-on-everything kind of feta, this is not necessarily a bad thing — especially when you can get a formidable 8-ounce chunk packed in brine for $3.65.
Labelling on the square tub says "traditional," and for everyday eating, this cheese provides a good amount of characteristic salty tang for your buck. At my house we love a simple lunch of sliced feta with pita bread and Greek olives, and I always have some on hand for scrambled eggs, chickpea salads, spanakopita (spinach pie), and crumbling over grilled chicken or salmon.
If you're wondering about the brine, this cloudy saltwater solution adds beneficial moisture, flavor, and freshness for longer layovers in the fridge. The next time you have a recipe calling for feta, skip the dry crumbles and vacuum-sealed packages and try this well-made brine variety instead. It's a "Proudly Wisconsin Cheese" and Best of Class World Championship Cheese Contest winner.
Emporium Selection Blueberry Vanilla Flavored Goat Cheese Log
I had a hard time recommending just one Aldi goat cheese. I've tried and loved a lot — Honey, Everything Bagel, and Truffle, to name a few. This blueberry-vanilla log makes the list based on flavor and outward appearance. The blueberry studded exterior is simply the prettiest of them all.
On a mixed cheese board, Aldi's hand-rolled cheese brings an instant pop of color and class. The milky white interior also offers delicious contrast, with a balance of sweet-tart flavors and a hint of vanilla extract. You could easily enjoy this cheese as an indulgent snack or dessert all on its own. Friends who've tried it say they "could eat the entire log in one sitting." If you manage to have any left over, crumble it into a spinach salad or smear it on graham crackers. You could even stuff a dollop of goat cheese into homemade dinner rolls or crescent bites for a special holiday treat.
Something to note: This cheese is might be more crumbly in texture than some other creamy chèvres you've had. Aldi's price ($4.09) makes up for it. If you're entertaining and want the cleanest, most presentable cuts, put your log in the freezer for 10–15 minutes to firm it up. Then use a wire cheese slicer to cut quickly and straight down.
Specially Selected Manchego Cheese
When I walked into Aldi, I had my heart set on trying the artisanal Lustenberger 1862, a hard-to-find Swiss cheese described as "fruity and tangy." Turns out it was not meant to be. As a consolation, I picked up one of my tried-and-true Aldi favorites: the award-winning Manchego cheese from Spain.
As an aged cheese, Manchego has a firm yet buttery texture and a sweet-salty flavor reminiscent of fruit and nuts. Ringing up at $5.85 for a 6-ounce wedge, it's one of the most expensive cheeses on the list, but deservedly so. This imported product boasts certified DOP (Denominación de Origen Protegida) status, meaning it's exclusively made with traditional methods using milk from Manchega sheep grazing in the La Mancha region of Spain. It's the real deal.
Before Aldi, I had only enjoyed Manchego at a Spanish tapas bar where it was thinly sliced and served alongside Serrano ham, marinated olives, and bread. At home, we slice our Aldi Manchego a little thicker to dip the points into honey. It's also amazing paired with apple slices, figs, dates, or a classic Spanish membrillo (quince paste). For entertaining, Manchego cuts cleanly into neat triangles, and it displays a beautiful basket weave-pattern on the rind. It's distinctive, yet mild enough to be a crowd-pleaser.
Emporium Selection Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese
Cheddar and Parmesan are remarkable on their own, but they may be even better together. Dubbed "Not Your Average Cheddar," this semi-hard cheese features a savory sharp cheddar base, but somewhere mid-taste it sweetly surprises you with the familiar nutty notes of Parmesan. If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, you may be thinking this sounds a lot like Unexpected Cheddar. It's also an affordable take on Satori's award-winning original BellaVitano.
If you've never enjoyed this magical mash-up, Aldi's version is a must-try, right around $4 for a 7-ounce block. While the salty-sweet balance of flavor of this cheese is smashing, the texture is what really takes it over the top. Combining the best features of cheddar and Parmesan, it's creamy, yet somehow firm at the same time. This level of complexity and nuance made some other American-made cheeses on this list seem more "processed" in comparison. It's also one of the most versatile. From late-night snacking to sophisticated entertaining, this cheese is an all-around top pick. I love it with a glass of Specially Selected Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, or even a pale ale beer.
Emporium Selection Dill Havarti Cheese
Dill may be the latest taste trend, but there's nothing gimmicky about this classic, semi-soft cow's cheese. Havarti was first created by Danish farm woman Hanne Nielsen in the mid-1800s. Immigrants later brought Nielsen's cheesemaking process to Wisconsin (America's Dairyland), where they began experimenting with the addition of herbs and spices. You can now find havarti flavored with horseradish, jalapeño, hot pepper, and caraway seed, but dill remains the most popularly enjoyed.
Aldi's Danish-style dill havarti is no exception, garnering positive reviews across social media including "sooooo good," "10/10," and an "Aldi must-have for charcuterie boards." Some even cop to eating the whole brick of cheese like an apple. If you're feeling more dignified, dill havarti is the perfect "cheese and crackers" kind of cheese, and it can also be your secret ingredient for amazing mac and cheese or a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich (add pickle slices as well).
If you ask me, a sprinkle of dill makes just about everything better. In this buttery cheese, dill salt and dill weed bring a subtle tang and brininess that's all at once fresh and homey. And here's the best part: You can get a 6-ounce block of dill havarti at Aldi for under $3.
Specially Selected Le Gruyère AOP Swiss Cheese
Le Gruyère AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) is a high-quality artisanal offering you might not expect to find at a budget-friendly store. Imported from Switzerland, this raw goat's milk cheese is crafted in accordance to generations of tradition and strict specifications from the country's Federal Office for Agriculture. While some people find goat milk cheese to be a bit intense, no worries here. Aged only 6 months, this young type of Gruyère is mild — but not at all boring. Aromatic hints of tangy-sweet fruit and hazelnut make their way through the creaminess.
Produced with little salt, Gruyère also happens to be an exceptionally smooth melting cheese. It's your essential hot pot ingredient for a luscious fondue, but it also belongs in mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or a toasted croque monsieur. A quick peek at other grocery store chains in my area revealed similar 6-ounce blocks of Le Gruyère sell for $8-$10 a piece. At Aldi, it was $5.85. This Alpine classic is going to elevate my everyday cooking.
Alouette Garlic & Herbs Soft Spreadable Cheese
While Aldi's in-house labels make up most of the dairy case, you'll occasionally find some brand names thrown into the mix. On my last visit, this included four different flavors of Alouette soft spreadable cheese, each selling for $4.95. I opted to try the Garlic & Herbs, due to rave reviews online.
Upon opening the lid, I instantly understood the buzz: A generous topping of minced garlic, herbs, and spices made a great first impression. And while I worried this cheese might be too garlicky, it wasn't after a gentle stir. My group of taste-tasters devoured this cheese with buttery Ritz crackers, saying it was "so creamy," "worth it," and "absolutely addictive." It was a close contender for our number one spot.
Spreadable tub cheeses generally make an appearance at my house during football season or holiday parties. But Alouette Garlic & Herbs could easily be a year-round snacking spread for bagels, sturdy pretzels, or fresh veggies like celery or cucumbers. If you're a fan of TikTok trendy Boursin, some say Alouette is an affordable, (maybe better tasting) dupe. Make it your secret ingredient for mashed potatoes, pasta, or French-style omelets. I think I'll add a dollop on my next grilled steak.
Emporium Selection Original Bread Cheese
Aldi's bread cheese is a much buzzed-about seasonal variety that I saw and passed up on many occasions but I won't make that mistake again. Initially, I was slightly intimidated by this "Heat & Eat" cheese. According to the label, it can be dipped in...coffee(?). With a little research, I discovered traditional bread cheese originally hails from Finland, where it's known as juustoleipä. Two hundred years ago, juustoleipä was a portable, dried protein staple for nomadic tribes, and it was made with reindeer milk. Scandinavians eventually brought the cheese to America, where it became a Midwestern delicacy, and modern-day TikTok sensation.
Aldi's Emporium Selection original flavor bread cheese is made with pasteurized cow's milk, salt, and enzymes. It's a simple, super mild cheese that offers plenty of potential for fun family eating and dipping. While bread cheese can be microwaved, we chose to cut the block into strips for a quick sauté in olive oil. In a few short minutes, the cheese gained a golden outer crust that closely resembled French toast. The inside texture was gooey soft and warmed all the way through — comparisons were quickly made to mozzarella sticks and Greek saganaki.
While I've yet to dunk any cheese into coffee, this cheese would be a great vehicle for marinara, hot honey, maple syrup, or jam. If you like a cheesy breakfast, bread cheese might be a great way to start your day.
Specially Selected Traditional Burrata
I used to only enjoy burrata as an antipasto when dining out at the fancy Italian restaurant in town. Then Aldi started spoiling me with $5 tubs of it, and burrata became more than the occasional pleasure. Originally a specialty of the Puglia region in Southern Italy, burrata looks like your typical fresh mozzarella on the outside, but glorious goodness hides within. When gently sliced in half, the firm outer casing breaks open to reveal a lush mixture of fresh cream and soft, pulled curds.
Aldi's domestic version of burrata really needs nothing more than a fork and plate to be fully appreciated. It's magnificently mild and buttery, and you get two generously sized balls for about 8 servings per container. Be prepared to share with someone deserving, because this cheese should be eaten soon after opening.
For the best taste and texture, serve burrata at room temperature with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and maybe a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic glaze. My son loves it smashed into a prosciutto and pesto sandwich, and I also use it to top homemade pizzas and pastas. For more elevated occasions, burrata is simply stunning on a platter of sliced heirloom tomatoes and basil.
Methodology
Aldi is a veritable wonderland of American and imported delights. Over the past few years I've discovered a trove of novel cheeses thanks to the store's Weekly Finds, holiday offerings, and annual Fan Favorites survey. Last year's charcuterie favorite, the Specially Selected 1000 Day Aged Gouda, was not available at the time of writing, but it's a definite winner as well. To help narrow down this abundant field of cheeses to just 12, I loaded my cart with personal favorites spotted in the spring dairy case. Posts from fellow cheese aficionados in online communities including r/aldi, ALDI All The Time, and ALDI Aisle of Shame provided additional insight. Certain cheeses were reviewed with adoration (and sometimes longing), again and again.
To confirm social media commentary, I held a casual in-house taste-testing for some cheese-loving friends and family (my teenager subsists on Tillamook cheddar and Parmigiano Reggiano). As expected, we didn't always agree on rankings, especially when it came to which cheese should earn the title of number one. Taste is subjective, after all. For me, these 12 cheeses are all worthy of repeat buys, especially given the delicious quality and affordability. On any given day, my favorite could change depending on mood, weather, or occasion.
Cheese prices and availability may vary by location.