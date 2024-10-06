How Long Does Feta Cheese Last After Opening?

Though freezing your feta cheese for up to six months is an option, experts advise against this despite how tempting it might be. Thawing is a process that can totally affect the texture of most cheeses and no one wants to deal with that. What you want to do to make your feta last without destroying the feta's consistency is mix together a quick brine, which is just a fancy word for saltwater. Brine is essentially salt water (heavy on the salt) that is used as a preservative for meats and during the pickling process. Mix up a super salty brine and pour it over the feta in your ready to seal container. As long as the cheese is fully submerged, your brine will keep the product safe to eat for up to six months without altering the flavor much. Everyone knows that the best feta already comes from the store packed in brine, so this method shouldn't come as a surprise.

One more option that is sure to alter the cheese's flavor (in a great way) would be to use olive oil the same way. Cover all of your cheese until it's fully submerged in the oil and seal. This method won't last as long, a month at most but the flavor combination can't be beat.