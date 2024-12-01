Take Dinner Rolls To A Creamy New Level With A Super Simple Addition

As the year creeps ever onward, many people — myself included — carb load to survive the chill (and just for the comfort of having hot, fresh, tasty food to turn to in the otherwise frigid abyss that is winter). What better way to cap off the early night than with a tasty dinner roll? Not only are there plenty of delectable premade dinner rolls to choose from at your local grocer, but rolls are also a great entry point to baking if you've been wanting to dabble in the dough. Dinner rolls are also super versatile, and you can slather them with butter or add spices and herbs to your heart's content. But if you really want to have a luxurious experience, stuff your rolls with goat cheese.

That's right: goat cheese is the secret star ingredient your dinner rolls have been missing. It's ridiculously easy to make, too. Before putting your rolls into the oven to make (or warm, if you're going the premade route), simply stuff in a dollop of goat cheese inside and let it all bake together. We suggest using about a tablespoon of cheese for a fist-sized roll so your filling doesn't ooze out, but honestly, if what you want is a roll stuffed to absolute bursting with cheese, then live your best life.