Take Dinner Rolls To A Creamy New Level With A Super Simple Addition
As the year creeps ever onward, many people — myself included — carb load to survive the chill (and just for the comfort of having hot, fresh, tasty food to turn to in the otherwise frigid abyss that is winter). What better way to cap off the early night than with a tasty dinner roll? Not only are there plenty of delectable premade dinner rolls to choose from at your local grocer, but rolls are also a great entry point to baking if you've been wanting to dabble in the dough. Dinner rolls are also super versatile, and you can slather them with butter or add spices and herbs to your heart's content. But if you really want to have a luxurious experience, stuff your rolls with goat cheese.
That's right: goat cheese is the secret star ingredient your dinner rolls have been missing. It's ridiculously easy to make, too. Before putting your rolls into the oven to make (or warm, if you're going the premade route), simply stuff in a dollop of goat cheese inside and let it all bake together. We suggest using about a tablespoon of cheese for a fist-sized roll so your filling doesn't ooze out, but honestly, if what you want is a roll stuffed to absolute bursting with cheese, then live your best life.
Extra additions you won't want to pass up
When eaten on its own, goat cheese has a tangy tartness that harmonizes well with its earthy, creamy undertones. But it might be a little lacking in the flavor department for some, especially when paired with an inoffensive plain roll. If you're looking to add a little oomph to your goat cheese, mix in some roasted garlic before baking. Red pepper flakes contrast the creaminess and provide some extra zing. You could make a more herbaceous cheese by adding any combination of rosemary, sage, basil, parsley, tarragon, chives or oregano. Don't be afraid to mix and match ingredients until you find something that wakes your tastebuds up.
You could also lean into a sweeter, more dessert-like experience by mixing decadent local honey into your cheese and sprinkling powdered sugar on top of the rolls when they're done. And for my vegans out there, don't worry, you don't have to miss out. Pair your roll of choice with the vegan goat cheese brand that Lizzo uses in her vegan feta pasta, which browns up and melts nicely in the oven. There's a goat cheese out there for everyone; just don't be surprised if you can never return to the days of plain rolls again.