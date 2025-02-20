Melt Away The Winter Months By Throwing A Fondue Party

Cabin fever is an experience those who live in a cold climate at some point in the year know far too well. Maybe you're a parent trying to entertain energetic kids after a long work day. Maybe you're a kid stuck inside from frigid temperatures and iced-over streets. Maybe you're a college student getting slightly sick of rubbing elbows with your roommates in your tiny apartment. We've got a solution to all of the winter woes: cheese. More specifically, melted cheese.

If you've ever wondered how to best endure cold winters, take a page in the book from European mountain dwellers — they know what they're doing. The Alpine trick to dealing with cabin fever is by eating fondue. Fondue is essentially a vat of melted cheese. It enforces community during the sometimes-bleak winter months, as it unites people around a pot of Alpine cheese, dipping sticks, and an assortment of cubed bread, crudité, and other foods to dip into the cheese.

While it may sound like a ton of work to host a fondue party or to make fondue for a family dinner, part of its charm is its minimal effort. The hardest part is grating the cheese, and once you're past that, all you need is to do is throw the cheese into some warm wine, add some spice, and your dreams of swimming in melted funky cheese will come to life.