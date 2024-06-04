In Honor Of The Bear Season 3, It's Time We Revisit That French Omelet
We have long awaited the stress-inducing yet crave-worthy return of the FX series, "The Bear." Whether you've worked in the restaurant industry or are simply a big fan of eating, "The Bear" provides plenty of scenes with undeniably delicious-looking food.
Case in point, Season 2, Episode 9 of "The Bear" depicts sous chef Sydney making a French-style omelet. But like any true chef, Sydney puts her own twist on a fairly standard dish by adding crushed sour cream and onion potato chips to an otherwise very fancy egg plate. The internet, of course, ate up this corner store chip garnish, and everyone had to make this omelet at home. One search on TikTok will uncover hundreds of videos of people showing how to recreate the omelet, and some of the most popular are up to almost 10 million views.
Now, with Season 3 just around the corner (scheduled to premiere June 27), we figure it's time to revisit this unexpected egg dish. I got my appetite (and my skillet) fired up to try to recreate Sydney's omelet in my home kitchen, with unexpectedly successful results.
How to make the omelet from The Bear
To get this omelet going you'll need eggs, butter, some salt and pepper to taste, Boursin cheese, chives, and of course, sour cream and onion potato chips. In the actual episode, Chef Sydney cracks three eggs into a strainer placed over a bowl and whisks them through, making them silky smooth. The chef then heats up a pan and melts a knob of butter in it.
From there, Chef Sydney pours the egg mixture into the pan and starts shaking the pan, creating small, loose curds of cooked egg. This part of the process is what differentiates a French-style omelet from a fluffy diner omelet because it gives the eggs a creamy, barely-set consistency. When the eggs reach this point, the chef pipes in a line of the Boursin cheese and rolls up the omelet, which she then rubs with a little more butter, tops with chopped chives, and finishes off with the crushed potato chips.
As someone with extremely minimal talent in the kitchen, I won't even try to lie and say this was a task I had no fear taking on. I could see the comments before I cracked the first egg: "She writes about food but can't even cook an egg?"
What it's like making The Bear omelet
I'd like to preface this adventure by saying that I am more of a MacGyver in the kitchen than I am an orchestra conductor. French-style omelet making requires a certain level of finesse and timing. Maintaining a low heat level while stirring the eggs and shaking the pan and not overdoing the cook on the eggs is not the same as scrambling up a quick breakfast. Yet I dedicatedly whisked each egg individually through a tiny strainer (I'm in the process of moving apartments and that's what my roommate had available) one by one in the name of journalism.
Also, where professional (though fictional) chef Sydney pipes the cheese in a perfect log across the omelet, I did not have a piping bag at my disposal. So, I generously plopped a couple of scoops of cheese in what resembled a straight line across the eggs. Somehow, I also managed to impress myself by keeping the center soft and getting the outer edges of the eggs firm enough to fold.
After the folding, that silky egg rollup slid onto the plate like the butter it was cooked in. From there, sprinkling on chopped chives and crushed-up potato chips was a breeze.
What The Bear omelet tastes like
This French-style breakfast is a creamier egg experience than I've ever had before. The omelet is so buttery that it practically can't stay on my fork as I try to get a perfect morsel of egg, cheese, chip, and chive. I'm not sure whether it's the softly cooked eggs or the melty line of cheese rolled up within, but this is by far the softest omelet ever. My only issue is that while the sprinkle of crushed potato chips is a pretty garnish, to actually enjoy the crunch the chips bring to these mushy plate you have to crumble many more chips than what is pictured.
Look who's got egg on their face now, people. Will I be making this television-based recipe every morning? Nope. But will I be whipping out these newfound skills to impress my family on a Sunday morning? Heck yea. For now, I can't wait to see what Season 3 of "The Bear" teaches me.