In Honor Of The Bear Season 3, It's Time We Revisit That French Omelet

We have long awaited the stress-inducing yet crave-worthy return of the FX series, "The Bear." Whether you've worked in the restaurant industry or are simply a big fan of eating, "The Bear" provides plenty of scenes with undeniably delicious-looking food.

Advertisement

Case in point, Season 2, Episode 9 of "The Bear" depicts sous chef Sydney making a French-style omelet. But like any true chef, Sydney puts her own twist on a fairly standard dish by adding crushed sour cream and onion potato chips to an otherwise very fancy egg plate. The internet, of course, ate up this corner store chip garnish, and everyone had to make this omelet at home. One search on TikTok will uncover hundreds of videos of people showing how to recreate the omelet, and some of the most popular are up to almost 10 million views.

Now, with Season 3 just around the corner (scheduled to premiere June 27), we figure it's time to revisit this unexpected egg dish. I got my appetite (and my skillet) fired up to try to recreate Sydney's omelet in my home kitchen, with unexpectedly successful results.

Advertisement