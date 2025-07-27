7 Aldi Dupes That Are Better Than Name Brand (And 4 That Are Worse)

Chopped salad kits are super convenient to have on hand, but prices are on the rise. My favorite Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Salad Mix is now selling for $4.99 to $6.59 per bag at the local big box grocery stores. When I saw Aldi's Little Salad Bar dupe was a bestseller on Instacart for $2.99, I went for it. The listed ingredients were exactly the same — right down to the edamame, quinoa, and sweet onion vinaigrette.

The components and product codes were so similar upon opening the two brands side by side that it inspired some extra sleuthing. A 2021 FDA recall of Fresh Express-branded and private label salad products confirmed my suspicions: Aldi's in-store salad brand is actually produced and supplied by the name brand.

A member of the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group recently posted that they had seen Fresh Express and Little Salad Bar labeled bags on the shelves of their local Aldi store: "Just so you know, they're definitely the same product!" That's why I was surprised to find the version at my Aldi displayed a more vibrant mix of purple cabbage, green lettuce leaves, and carrots. The finer chop of ingredients also maximized the crunch. If there's one minor complaint: The Little Salad Bar kit is 1 ounce smaller than the Fresh Express (11.3 ounces vs. 12.3 ounces). That shakes out to 3 servings per bag instead of 3.5, but it's still a better value overall.