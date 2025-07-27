7 Aldi Dupes That Are Better Than Name Brand (And 4 That Are Worse)
Nobody does dupes better than Aldi. From tongue-in-cheek takes on beloved brand names to parody packaging that spurs lawsuits, the discount grocer isn't trying to hide a thing. Companies like Mondelēz International (maker of Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Ritz, and Wheat Thins) may not be happy with Aldi's mimicking ways, but its copycat products are generating savings and goodwill among shoppers. Gone are the days when it was embarrassing to buy black-and-white (or yellow) generics at the market. Store brands are now called "private labels" or "exclusives," and their quality is better than ever.
Most stores prefer to keep the origins of their private label products a mystery. We know Aldi has its own product development and testing team, but it also works with national suppliers to match — or outshine — name brand expectations. For the purpose of this list, I've mostly moved out of the snack aisle to uncover clues about some trendy, higher-end dupes you may not associate with Aldi. From premium pasta sauce and Irish butter to prebiotic sodas and local honey, I've tasted and compared the products to find out which dupes tasted better, worse, or suspiciously the same as the name brand. Find out more about my process below.
Better: Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit
Chopped salad kits are super convenient to have on hand, but prices are on the rise. My favorite Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Salad Mix is now selling for $4.99 to $6.59 per bag at the local big box grocery stores. When I saw Aldi's Little Salad Bar dupe was a bestseller on Instacart for $2.99, I went for it. The listed ingredients were exactly the same — right down to the edamame, quinoa, and sweet onion vinaigrette.
The components and product codes were so similar upon opening the two brands side by side that it inspired some extra sleuthing. A 2021 FDA recall of Fresh Express-branded and private label salad products confirmed my suspicions: Aldi's in-store salad brand is actually produced and supplied by the name brand.
A member of the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group recently posted that they had seen Fresh Express and Little Salad Bar labeled bags on the shelves of their local Aldi store: "Just so you know, they're definitely the same product!" That's why I was surprised to find the version at my Aldi displayed a more vibrant mix of purple cabbage, green lettuce leaves, and carrots. The finer chop of ingredients also maximized the crunch. If there's one minor complaint: The Little Salad Bar kit is 1 ounce smaller than the Fresh Express (11.3 ounces vs. 12.3 ounces). That shakes out to 3 servings per bag instead of 3.5, but it's still a better value overall.
Better: Specially Selected Premium Marinara Sauce
As a volunteer chef for the nonprofit Lasagna Love, I'm always looking for the best deals on Rao's Marinara sauce for my meal deliveries. While Rao's costs more than most other brands (even on sale), it's the closest thing I've found to Italian-nonna-level flavor in a jar. If you love Rao's as much as I do, Target sells it at a new low price of $6.89. But here's even better news: Aldi offers a near-perfect stand-in for just $3.99. Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Marinara has drawn comparisons to Rao's for years, with some fans on Reddit insisting it actually is Rao's.
A quick scan of ingredients reveals the same homemade-recipe components: Italian tomatoes, tomato puree, olive oil, onion, salt, garlic, basil, black pepper, and oregano. There are some slight variations in wording, with Aldi listing the garlic as "garlic puree," and the oregano as "dried oregano." While my taste test didn't substantiate the conspiracy that the two sauces are one and the same, they are wonderfully similar — with one subtle difference. Rao's Marinara evokes flavors of all-day simmering in a stockpot, while the Specially Selected is bright and more garden fresh. Depending on your palate and budget, the Aldi dupe may serve you and your spaghetti quite well.
Worse: Berryhill Great Lakes Local Honey
I should have known better, but the kitschy label made me add to cart. It's a clear-as-day copycat of artisanal honey brand, Local Hive — a beloved bottle that was already at home in my pantry. My simple side-by-side comparison consisted of a straight spoonful of each. The Local Hive Great Lakes honey blend was smooth, luscious, floral, and balanced. Aldi's Berryhill dupe was too clear, too watery, and way too bitter. I won't sugarcoat it: I cringed in utter disappointment.
Both bottles are labeled as raw and unfiltered honey sourced from the Great Lakes region. Local Hive is "100% U.S. Honey" while Berryhill claims to be a "Product of USA," with a cute little map on the back. At $6.99 for a 16-ounce bottle (vs. $8.49 for a much smaller 12-ounce bottle of Local Hive), I was hoping the Berryhill would be a decent-enough double. Unfortunately, the low quality lacked authenticity.
For my money, I'll be sticking to the name-brand honey for baking, drizzling, and dunking (try it with Manchego cheese). Local Hive has been in business since 1924, and the family-owned company is known to source directly from trusted beekeepers across the U.S. Aldi sells a few different dupes based on the brand's wide range of unique local-origin blends. Your location may offer the Midwest, Southeast, Texas, or Florida variety.
Better: Specially Selected Garlic Mini Naan
Aldi's Specially Selected Naan is so good, fans on Reddit suspect it's actually made by America's #1 name brand, Stonefire. After comparing the two flatbreads, I'd have to agree. The product labeling, ingredients, allergens, and nutrition facts are virtually equivalent, line for line. But more convincing proof comes after an asterisk on both packages, indicating five identical U.S. patent numbers in tiny print. Now, the Stonefire website asserts the brand's "distinct qualities remain unrivaled" because of its patented high heat baking technology (specifically a patented tandoor tunnel oven). However, Aldi's lookalike naan seems to be made with the same method.
Legalese aside, it all comes down to taste — and price. Both South-Asian inspired breads are teardrop-shaped, pillowy soft, and covered with naan's signature charred bubbles. The roasted garlic flavor is pleasantly mild, and noticeably similar, too. As for differences, the Specially Selected naan is more brown-baked, while Stonefire's is a touch lighter and doughier. This texture might contribute to Stonefire's marginally more buttery flavor (from the buttermilk and ghee). If you were to dip this mini naan into a classic curry or top it with cheese to make pizza, I'm thinking any dissimilarity would be deliciously undetectable. So what makes the Specially Selected Garlic Mini Naan better? The price tag. Stonefire retails around $3.99 for a 4-count package. For $1 more, you can get an 8-count pack at Aldi.
Better: Benton's Speculoos European Cookies
Replicating one of the most popular cookies in the world is quite a feat, but in the case of speculoos, Aldi does it with flair. The Benton's version playfully mirrors the iconic Biscoff mold, with a decorative rectangular border and an Aldi logo stamp front and center. Yes, they're slightly larger, sturdier — and admittedly less dainty than Lotus Biscoff. But tastewise, the Aldi cookies have an edge.
In a side-by-side sampling, we found Benton's Speculoos to be less sweet than Biscoff, which was actually a good thing. The traditional notes of caramelized brown sugar and cinnamon spice were fully present but more balanced and buttery. One of the kid testers in our group enjoyed the familiar "honey" flavors, describing the European biscuit as being like a graham cracker, but way better. Our minds instantly went to using the rest of the package for s'mores.
Members in the Aldi community on Reddit favor Benton's Speculoos for pie crusts, cheesecakes, and scooping up Aldi's cannoli dip. A simple dunk in coffee or milk is just as delightful, or use them to make yourself a homemade cookie butter spread. An 8.8-ounce package of speculoos imported from the Netherlands is $1.99 at Aldi, whereas the same size package of Lotus Biscoff retails for around $3.19.
Worse: Country Creamery Pure Irish Butter
I feel a pang of guilt for adding Aldi's Countryside Creamery butter to my "worse" list. Imported from Ireland, this dreamy dupe is made with pasteurized milk from grass-fed cows. In other words, it's a real-deal European-style butter, offered at $3.99 for 8 ounces. If I'd never known Kerrygold, I'd be perfectly happy with this absolute beauty of a green-foiled block. It's creamy, salty, spreadable — and honorably affordable.
But here's the thing: It's a losing battle to compete with one of the most beloved butters in the world. The Kerrygold brand has won a slew of prestigious awards for quality and flavor, including a 2025 gold medal from the International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA), and a 2024 New York Times recognition for "butteriest butter."
In my side-by-side comparison (licked off a knife and spread on bread), the Kerrygold butter was decidedly softer, smoother, and fuller in flavor. This level of decadence may come from the brand's consistently higher butterfat content of 82 to 83%. According to the ingredient label, Aldi's Countryside Creamery butter contains a "minimum butterfat of 80%." While that's a potentially small difference, it's enough to make Kerrygold the better butter for baking and all-around enjoyment at the dinner table. It is, however, $1 more.
Better: Happy Farms Creamy Original Spreadable Cheese Wedges
The long-gone toddler in me wants to throw a mini tantrum over this dupe. Who knew a smiling cow mascot could be so deeply entrenched in childhood memories? The truth is, I could barely stand the thought of entertaining an impostor for my beloved "triangle cheese." Thankfully, Aldi's Happy Farms packaging was wonderfully familiar, right down to the little red pull string around the edge.
As a kid, opening up a fresh round of Laughing Cow was like opening up a box of jewels. Inside, the eight gleaming silver wedges were individually wrapped with creamy, mild goodness just for me. Aldi does an amazing job of replicating the magic. In my family's modern-day taste test, we agreed the Happy Farms and Laughing Cow original cheese wedges were practically interchangeable. Both were ever-so-slightly sweet and tangy, and absolutely fun to eat.
Now, a couple of us did pick up on a subtle difference in texture when eating out of hand. While the iconic Laughing Cow cheese is velvety (almost buttery) smooth, the Aldi version feels a bit more dense than whipped. If you're spreading this soft cheese on crackers, bread, or vegetables, you'll be hard-pressed to notice though. Try the original Swiss, garlic & herb, and spicy pepper flavors at Aldi for just $2.74. The brand name Laughing Cow retails around $4.29.
Worse: Summit Popz Cherry Lime Prebiotic Soda
No one's saying Aldi's Summit Popz is the same thing as Poppi, and that's because this prebiotic soda dupe just doesn't hit the same as the trendy name brand. Aldi did get a few things right: the cute can, natural ingredients, and flavor lineup of cherry lime, strawberry lemon, and raspberry rose. And then there's the price. A can of Summit Popz is $1.59, while a Poppi goes for $1.99. My local Aldi sells stacks of both brands side-by-side on the same shelf.
In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, an Aldi director of national buying revealed the grocer moved fast to create a "better-for-you" drink at a discount. With just nine months of R&D, Aldi launched its private label Popz in December 2024 to mixed reviews. Some enjoy the fizzier, sweeter flavor profile of Popz, while others find it underwhelming compared to Poppi. According to one review on Instagram, "[Popz] is like if a B student copied the homework of an A student."
I found Aldi's Cherry Lime Popz had a fun candy-like Kool-Aid flavor ... at first. Unfortunately, that was quickly replaced by the strong aftertaste of stevia. By contrast, Poppi was noticeably smooth and mellow — the blush pink coloring and lower fizz level felt more sophisticated than kiddie cocktail. If you're looking to replace your usual soda, cocktail, or wine with a healthier option, splurge a few more cents on the name brand.
Better: Priano Bronze Cut Spaghetti
Aldi sells blue-boxed Barilla lookalike pastas for 99 cents, but the bronze-cut Priano brand is next level for $1 more. Made from durum wheat semolina, this specialty pasta is cut and shaped through perforated bronze plates. While modern, mass-manufactured noodles tend to be smooth, traditional bronze-cut pasta features a subtly rough and rustic texture. The surface clings exceptionally well to sauces, while also imparting a more toothsome, authentic Italian bite.
My absolute favorite Priano pasta is the bronze-cut rigatoni paired with a homemade Bolognese. That's a bit too heavy for summer. Instead, I opted for a paper pouch of Priano spaghetti, which was easily comparable to the brand-name Barilla Al Bronzo. Both pastas are imported from Italy and recommend a cooking time of 11 to 13 minutes. I set up two separate pots of salted water on the stove, but once drained and tossed with an easy weeknight tomato sauce, nobody put down their forks to discuss any difference. Both brands made it incredibly simple and affordable to serve a restaurant-quality al dente dinner at home. Here, the Aldi dupe gets my backing based on better price alone: $1.99 vs. $3.29.
Better: Specially Selected Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix
The Specially Selected Premium Brownie Mix presents yet another case of is it a dupe, or is it a double? Members of Aldi Reddit (r/Aldi) and the ALDI Aisle of Shame communities have noticed the Aldi mix ($2.59) is so delectably identical to Ghirardelli ($4.69), that they have to be the same. Comparing the two packages, it's easy to agree. For starters, the ingredients, required add-ins, and baking instructions all match up — minus one small detail. While the Ghirardelli mix includes artificial flavoring, Aldi's uses natural flavoring instead. That's already better in my book.
The striking similarities are even more surprising after prepping and baking. When I presented a blind brownie taste test to my more-than-willing family, they could not tell the difference between the two batches. When I asked them to try to come up with just one breach or variance, they said the Specially Selected brownies were "fudgier," while the Ghirardelli were "fluffier." By the way, I used the same Crofton rose gold 9×9 baking pan for both. I got it at Aldi.
Worse: Belletti Prosecco D.O.C.
Aldi intentionally designs packaging that echoes well-known brand names in color and presentation. That soft, eggshell blue on its private label Belletti is an undeniable nod to the signature hue of darling Prosecco brand, La Marca — America's best-selling Italian sparkler. Owned by E. & J. Gallo Winery, you'll find La Marca everywhere, from airport bars and Walmart to elegant European restaurants. Its mass appeal stems from a few factors, namely availability, approachability, and affordability. This crowd-pleasing entry-level Prosecco retails right around $16 for a 750 ml bottle. Can Aldi really pour a dignified dupe for $5 to $6 less?
The answer is yes, and no. While Aldi's Belletti is a beautiful bubbly wine with a gorgeous golden complexion, I found the overall finish to be less refined. La Marca Prosecco popped with crisp, clean, fruity flavors, whereas Belletti was softer, less refreshing, and sadly, almost musty in comparison. That being said, this Aldi dupe has plenty of devoted fans, so this could be a "me" problem. While I personally prefer sipping on Mionetto or Giuliana brand Prosecco, the bargain-priced Belletti could earn a spot for mixing up a mimosa or summertime spritz. Aldi's Belletti Extra Dry Prosecco is moderately sweet and boasts a fantastic 4.7 rating on Wine.com, and a good value rating of 89 on Wine Enthusiast. It has even won a couple of awards from USA Wine Ratings and Product of the Year.
Methodology
I searched Aldi bestsellers, Reddit reviews, and my own kitchen to come up with a list of name brand vs. Aldi brand groceries to compare. I conducted side-by-side comparisons for each product, enlisting my family and friends for blind tastings to deflect any bias. Posts from fans in online communities including ALDI Aisle of Shame provided additional insight, and sometimes brutal honesty.
Food and brand preferences are super personal, as are grocery budgets. In the end, my decisions of "better" or "worse" came down to one question: Which brand would I serve to a guest? Sometimes the products were so equivalent, the title of "better" went to Aldi based on lower price alone. Please note that product availability and pricing may be different in your location.