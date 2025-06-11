Why Does Rao's Pasta Sauce Cost So Much More Than Prego?

"You get what you pay for" is one of those truisms we wish would stop being so true. What if we want to get something great that costs way less than it should? Unfortunately, economics rarely works out that way, and so we have to shell out ten bucks for good tomato sauce. A jar of Rao's marinara sauce, commonly considered one of the best tomato sauces on the market, will set you back $9.99, while a jar of Prego marinara will cost you just $2.48. Why is there such a wide gulf in price? Well, tasting the two sauces will probably tell you all you need to know — with all due respect to Prego, Rao's is in another league — but as for specific reasons, it has to do with ingredient quality and batch size.

Rao's, which originated as an iconic Italian restaurant in New York City, imports tomatoes from Southern Italy for their sauce, and plants seeds in, among other places, the area near Mount Vesuvius of Pompeii infamy. If you look at the ingredient list on a jar of Rao's marinara, you'll see every ingredient neatly accounted for: tomatoes, olive oil, and various herbs and spices. Prego, on the other hand, uses tomato puree and diced tomatoes (which are generally made from lower-quality tomatoes), with dried herbs and spices instead of fresh ones (and one ingredient which simply refers to "spices") and a splash of citric acid to serve as a preservative. Both sauces have their place, but one is clearly interested in being a premium product, while the other isn't.