The Popular Marinara Sauce Brand You Might Actually Want To Avoid

Most home cooks keep a few pantry staples — like jarred marinara sauce — on hand for dinner emergencies. But not all store-bought sauces are created equal. In fact, you should probably check your cupboard after reading this article to see if one particular well-known brand is lurking somewhere deep on a back shelf, hiding in the shadows.

After testing several jarred marinara sauces on grocery store shelves, The Takeout discovered that Prego is one of the most unhealthy options available to consumers. Unlike competitor brands, Prego contains 9 grams of sugar per every ½ cup serving (4 grams are added sugars). With three servings per jar, that's about 27 grams of sugar. But the potentially bigger issue is that Prego marinara sauce contains canola oil, a type of seed oil, which has been linked to increased inflammation in the body — a reaction that has possible links to certain cancers according to a study published in Gut Journal. Don't worry if you're trying to cut back on oils, though — there are plenty of healthy marinara alternatives out there.