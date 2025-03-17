The Unhealthiest Marinara Sauces On Grocery Store Shelves

Marinara sauce seems like a healthy choice. After all, it's just tomatoes, oil, and herbs, right? Well, not always. If you're a health-conscious consumer, know that not all store-bought marinara sauces are created equal, and some may even sabotage those health goals.

Marinara is America's favorite pasta sauce, and the beauty of this traditional sauce lies in its simplicity. The healthiest varieties consist of wholesome ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, salt, garlic, and oregano, with some recipes featuring additional herbs or cream. However, many commercial versions include questionable extras like added sugars, preservatives, excess sodium, and calorie-dense fillers, turning an otherwise healthy sauce into basically fancy ketchup.

These butchered versions of marinara would have any Nonna gasping in horror — and if you're a health-conscious consumer, you should, too. Luckily, we're here to steer you in the right direction. After reviewing countless labels, we've identified unhealthy marinara sauces. These sauces contain ingredients you probably wouldn't add to homemade varieties, like high fructose corn syrup or cheap inflammatory oils. So, if you're stocking that pantry before pasta night, here are the ones to avoid.