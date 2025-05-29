Aldi Is Facing A Lawsuit Over These Copycat Snacks
Copycat snacks are usually a less expensive, slightly different-tasting version of a popular cookie or cracker with similar branding to the original. Many copycat snacks have long been available at Aldi stores, but there's a notable issue with the way the grocery store is presenting them. Snack giant Mondelēz International has officially entered the chat with a lawsuit alleging that Aldi's snacks are packaged in a way that deliberately copies its successful brands like Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Nutter Butter, Oreo, Premium saltine crackers, Ritz, and Wheat Thins.
On May 27, 2025, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and says that Aldi shoppers may associate the familiar branding with snacks they already know and love — influencing their overall buying decision. Mondelēz is seeking damages and the right to bar Aldi from using the branding for its products going forward.
The Aldi private label snacks aren't new and have likely been available to shoppers in every state that has an Aldi location. Mondelēz maintains that the company has reached out prior to filing the lawsuit. The copycat snack lawsuit isn't the first one the grocery chain has faced, either. In 2023, Aldi faced a $10 million mislabeling class action lawsuit.
Why package appearance is so important
Mondelēz International's lawsuit against Aldi draws attention to the importance of packaging and brand association. Oreo cookies are a great example of this. In 2025, Oreo stands as the number one cookie in the United States, and aside from occasional special releases when Oreo collabs with celebrities like Selena Gomez, the iconic blue appearance has been around since 1998. With the cookie's popularity and longevity, most shoppers are very familiar with the look of the package and associate the distinct color with the Oreos they know and love.
This emotional connection to already established brands is great for sales, but other companies can indeed capitalize on that by creating similar treats with similar packaging to win over the hearts (and wallets) of consumers. In a 2018 study by Ipsos, it was shown that 72% of American shoppers are influenced by the design of a product's package. The lawsuit against Aldi spans 36 pages and alleges that the nearly identical appearance of the copycat snacks — like the chain's yellow box of "Thin Wheats" — is an attempt at taking advantage of the longstanding Mondelēz reputation with shoppers.