Aldi Is Facing A Lawsuit Over These Copycat Snacks

Copycat snacks are usually a less expensive, slightly different-tasting version of a popular cookie or cracker with similar branding to the original. Many copycat snacks have long been available at Aldi stores, but there's a notable issue with the way the grocery store is presenting them. Snack giant Mondelēz International has officially entered the chat with a lawsuit alleging that Aldi's snacks are packaged in a way that deliberately copies its successful brands like Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Nutter Butter, Oreo, Premium saltine crackers, Ritz, and Wheat Thins.

On May 27, 2025, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and says that Aldi shoppers may associate the familiar branding with snacks they already know and love — influencing their overall buying decision. Mondelēz is seeking damages and the right to bar Aldi from using the branding for its products going forward.

The Aldi private label snacks aren't new and have likely been available to shoppers in every state that has an Aldi location. Mondelēz maintains that the company has reached out prior to filing the lawsuit. The copycat snack lawsuit isn't the first one the grocery chain has faced, either. In 2023, Aldi faced a $10 million mislabeling class action lawsuit.