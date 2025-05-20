Oreo's Brand New Collab Brings The Taste Of This Creamy Drink To Cookies
We've got a new Oreo celebrity collab coming, this time with pop star and actor Selena Gomez. She's designed a cookie that's inspired by a beverage from her Mexican heritage — horchata. The new cookies will feature two types of creme on the inside: One layer will be a combination of chocolate and cinnamon flavors, while the other will have a sweetened condensed milk flavor mixed with cinnamon sugar. The wafers themselves will be also cinnamon-flavored, so you're getting a full-on cinnamon blitz here.
In the press release that announced the new Oreo, Gomez said that she "wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."
The cookies are also embossed with letters that spell out the word "Selenators," which is the name of her dedicated fan base. And if you're a cookie collector of sorts (remember the Pokemon Oreo craze?), there are some packs that also feature a cookie with her signature on it. You can consider that as a sort of edible autograph. Those signature cookies can be found in about one out of every three packages, which as odds go, is definitely better than a scratch-off lotto ticket.
Here's when you'll be able to buy Selena Gomez's new Oreo collab
The cookies will first be available through a presale period starting on June 2 via Oreo's site. And if you're willing to wait just a hair longer, national retailers will start rolling them out one week later on June 9. Just like any limited time release, they'll be available until supplies run out. Oreo is constantly releasing new flavors, like its recent salty and sweet Chocolate Covered Pretzel release, so it's no surprise they're continuing to put them out at a steady clip.
But the Selena Gomez collab is also working towards a good cause. A portion of money generated by the sale of her Oreos will go to the Rare Impact Fund, an organization focused on mental health service accessibility for young people across the globe. Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund in 2020, and has been open about her own mental health struggles in the past.
So you've got horchata-flavored Oreos that are also working towards a good cause, which is a combination I think most of us can get behind. And because Gomez has been known to spread her enthusiasm for food, I think plenty of people will enjoy this one. Especially Selenators (which I only just now learned was a term while writing this piece).