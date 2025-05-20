Oreo's Brand New Collab Brings The Taste Of This Creamy Drink To Cookies

We've got a new Oreo celebrity collab coming, this time with pop star and actor Selena Gomez. She's designed a cookie that's inspired by a beverage from her Mexican heritage — horchata. The new cookies will feature two types of creme on the inside: One layer will be a combination of chocolate and cinnamon flavors, while the other will have a sweetened condensed milk flavor mixed with cinnamon sugar. The wafers themselves will be also cinnamon-flavored, so you're getting a full-on cinnamon blitz here.

In the press release that announced the new Oreo, Gomez said that she "wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."

The cookies are also embossed with letters that spell out the word "Selenators," which is the name of her dedicated fan base. And if you're a cookie collector of sorts (remember the Pokemon Oreo craze?), there are some packs that also feature a cookie with her signature on it. You can consider that as a sort of edible autograph. Those signature cookies can be found in about one out of every three packages, which as odds go, is definitely better than a scratch-off lotto ticket.