The One Drink You Should Try This Summer If You're Traveling To Europe

We here at The Takeout have long been defenders of the Aperol spritz as a perfectly acceptable summertime drink, but it seems as though people across Europe have found an even superior alcoholic beverage to enjoy during the summer months. The Sarti spritz — which is similar to drinks like the Aperol and Hugo spritz but has a fruitier taste — has become incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, with U.S. visitors recently helping spread the word to unaware Americans.

As far as ingredients, the Sarti spritz utilizes the typical 3 parts Prosecco and 1 part soda water that you'll see in other spritzes but swaps out the Aperol or St. Germain with Sarti Rosa. This Italian aperitif liqueur gives the unique cocktail its name and fruity taste, the latter of which makes the drink even more refreshing when it's hot outside. Considering that sour drinks like lemonade are particularly thirst-quenching during the summer, Sarti Rosa's subtle citrus taste sets it above its contemporaries and makes it the perfect drink for the season.