The One Drink You Should Try This Summer If You're Traveling To Europe
We here at The Takeout have long been defenders of the Aperol spritz as a perfectly acceptable summertime drink, but it seems as though people across Europe have found an even superior alcoholic beverage to enjoy during the summer months. The Sarti spritz — which is similar to drinks like the Aperol and Hugo spritz but has a fruitier taste — has become incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, with U.S. visitors recently helping spread the word to unaware Americans.
As far as ingredients, the Sarti spritz utilizes the typical 3 parts Prosecco and 1 part soda water that you'll see in other spritzes but swaps out the Aperol or St. Germain with Sarti Rosa. This Italian aperitif liqueur gives the unique cocktail its name and fruity taste, the latter of which makes the drink even more refreshing when it's hot outside. Considering that sour drinks like lemonade are particularly thirst-quenching during the summer, Sarti Rosa's subtle citrus taste sets it above its contemporaries and makes it the perfect drink for the season.
Why the Sarti spritz isn't popular in the United States
Despite taking Europe by storm this year, the Sarti spritz has not yet become the go-to spritz for Americans. It isn't from a lack of interest — Sarti Rosa isn't commonly available in the United States at this time. In fact, the drink can't be reliably found anywhere in North America, and with no timeline on when it will potentially arrive stateside, many of us are destined to a summer of FOMO if we're not traveling overseas.
However, all hope is not lost if you are yearning to try the popular European cocktail. While it isn't exactly the same as Sarti Rosa, many fans of the cocktail online say they use Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato in its place to complete the drink. This version — fittingly named the Rosato spritz — has a similarly fruity taste but brings its own hint of hibiscus that sets it apart from the European staple. Nevertheless, the constantly increasing popularity of spritz cocktails overall might lead Sarti Rosa to expand into the United States so we can see what all the hype is about.