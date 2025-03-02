How Did Spritz Cocktails Become So Popular?

The origin story of the spritz cocktail dates back to the early 1800s in Italy's present-day Veneto region — the story goes that Austrian soldiers took to diluting Italian wines with soda water. However, Aperol, one of the leading brands of the bitter, bright-orange aperitif that has become synonymous with a spritz, wasn't exported to the United States until 2006.

Between 2015 and 2016, a widespread shift occurred, as efforts to revolutionize American consumer habits increased — marketing efforts focused on buzzy events, social media influencers, and the fun, bubbly vibe of the drink. There was also a marketing push to accept the culture — and concept — of aperitivo hour, Italy's version of happy hour. New York City's Dante — an early 1900s Italian cafe turned cocktail bar — led the trend by offering an entire menu of spritz-based cocktails.

The entertainment industry followed, and the spritz became central to the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus," which aired in 2022. In August 2024, actress Ashley Park of Netflix's streaming series "Emily in Paris" promoted Aperol in a tennis clothing launch partnership with the U.S. Open. It's no surprise that the Campari Group, which owns the Aperol brand, has increased exports dramatically. For example, 390,000 cases were received stateside in 2022, compared to only 9,000 back in 2010. Today, spritzes are common, taking up notable space on happy hour menus and dinner tables regardless of the time of year.