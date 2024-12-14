Your Favorite Beer Deserves The Spritz Treatment
Cocktails, especially spritz cocktails, are meant to be creative and personal. Spritzes are one of the simplest cocktails to make and have a fairly small list of ingredients: herbaceous amaro liqueur (some of Guy Fieri's favorites to drink), chilled soda water, seasonal citrus fruits for a touch of acidity, and of course, your favorite sparkling wine. These happy-go-lucky cocktails are what you make them, and there's a ton of recipes online. But if you're currently out of sparkling wine — or don't enjoy the taste — what's a self-made mixologist to do?
Chances are you already have a suitable replacement at home, sitting in plain sight. Open the fridge and grab a cold frosty off the shelf because you can use your favorite beer in place of sparkling wine to create a fabulous spritz cocktail.
Beer is a natural replacement for sparkling wine, thus making it a great stand-in for many spritz cocktails. For light lagers especially, the carbonated consistency and subdued flavors blend well with citrus and the bitter notes in amaro, like Aperol or Campari. But there's more than one way to turn your favorite beer into a spritz cocktail.
Beers that work in spritz cocktails
To make a basic beer spritz, replace sparkling wine with a light, bubbly beer. Note: light lagers like Busch Light or Coors Light will be your friend for this celebratory, drink-anytime-anywhere cocktail. Chill a pint glass, then add bittersweet amaro (Campari or Aperol work well) and your beer of choice, and stir to combine. Squeeze fresh orange juice on top for some bright, astringent notes, and garnish the rim with a thick orange wedge.
Another fun beer spritz to try is the NASCAR spritz. This all-American cocktail combines Aperol, lemon juice, and a Budweiser beer to create something simple and easy to drink. Swap the Bud for a Miller High Life and voila, you have a Spaghetti spritzer (other light beers you keep stocked in the fridge could also work well).
If classic cocktails are more your style, try a beermosa. To make a beermosa, pour your beer of choice into a pint glass, then carefully add orange juice to your liking. (Note: pulp or no pulp is a big decision.) Top with a sparkling white wine float if you're feeling adventurous, garnish with an orange slice, and enjoy. Pro tip: a Blue Moon Belgian White Beer is a great option if you want to intensify the citrusy flavor. Avoid hoppy beers, like IPAs, which can overpower the juice. Other great options include pale ale, light lager, or hefeweizen, as they lend a mild, well-rounded flavor and help the drink retain its signature effervescence. Cheers to the possibilities!