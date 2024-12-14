Your Favorite Beer Deserves The Spritz Treatment

Cocktails, especially spritz cocktails, are meant to be creative and personal. Spritzes are one of the simplest cocktails to make and have a fairly small list of ingredients: herbaceous amaro liqueur (some of Guy Fieri's favorites to drink), chilled soda water, seasonal citrus fruits for a touch of acidity, and of course, your favorite sparkling wine. These happy-go-lucky cocktails are what you make them, and there's a ton of recipes online. But if you're currently out of sparkling wine — or don't enjoy the taste — what's a self-made mixologist to do?

Chances are you already have a suitable replacement at home, sitting in plain sight. Open the fridge and grab a cold frosty off the shelf because you can use your favorite beer in place of sparkling wine to create a fabulous spritz cocktail.

Beer is a natural replacement for sparkling wine, thus making it a great stand-in for many spritz cocktails. For light lagers especially, the carbonated consistency and subdued flavors blend well with citrus and the bitter notes in amaro, like Aperol or Campari. But there's more than one way to turn your favorite beer into a spritz cocktail.