Guy Fieri's Favorite Liquor Is A Classic Italian Digestif

Guy Fieri frames much of his celebrity persona around being a bit extra so, of course, his favorite foods and drinks are bound to be unique. If you've ever wondered what Guy Fieri eats at home, the celebrity chef counts sushi and Thai cuisine among his go-to picks. (Of course, off the record, he could secretly live on PBJs and milk for all we know.) When it comes to his beverage choices, however, one niche tipple has stolen Fieri's heart: an Italian liqueur called Fernet-Branca.

As Fieri explained in an interview with The Daily Beast, Fernet-Branca's abrasive flavor is one of the main reasons he loves it. Fieri admits that "not everybody loves Fernet, which makes it even more exciting." (Makes us wonder if he's ever tried Jeppson's Malört.) While he keeps Fernet-Branca in all of his fridges and freezers, he says it can also be enjoyed warm. The one fernet-related thing Fieri won't drink, though, is the mint-flavored version, Branca Menta. So, what is this mysterious concoction, and should you add it to your drinks cabinet to make cocktails for your next cookout? To find out, you need to step into the prestigious world of herbal amaro.