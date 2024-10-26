The Cocktails You Should Make For Your Next Cookout

A good cookout, one where your guests leave full and happy and maybe a little buzzed, requires a lot of work. There's the pressure of setting up the right smoker, picking the right meat, the best sides, and finding the perfect cocktail to pair with it all. Sure, some guests might just opt for a bottle of beer and grab a seat in an Adirondack chair, but you can never go wrong with offering a cocktail or two. It's time to step up those backyard cookouts with more than just a cooler of beer and a bottle of wine. Offering a few, simple cocktails to pair with whatever you've got on the grill can truly enhance the entire experience. Cody Goldstein, founder of Muddling Memories and mixologist, couldn't agree more.

"Cocktails and meats pair nicely together," the New York City-based bartender said. "More citrus-based cocktails such as gimlets, margaritas, and sours go very well with grilled fish. Bourbon cocktails and smoked meats pair perfectly together as the whiskey is stored in charred oak barrels."