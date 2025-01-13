Don't Toss Your Stale Cookies! Make An Iconic Condiment Instead

We all have our favorite sweets we like to indulge in after meals or as a snack. Cookies are among the easiest and most delicious treats we can make from scratch or (gasp!) pick up from the store. From three-ingredient peanut butter cookies to tried-and-true chocolate chip, everyone has their favorite go-to cookie. Like most food items, however, cookies have a time stamp when they go from decadent and tasty to stale and lackluster (around a week if left on the counter). Although you can extend their shelf life by throwing them in the fridge or freezer, this route often leads to their being forgotten. Instead, there's a brilliant dessert condiment called cookie butter you can make them into.

What is cookie butter? Well, it's a magical dessert spread that requires minimal ingredients and only around 30 minutes of your time. Making cookie butter is a sure way to get the most out of your leftover cookies, stale or not.