Do your cookies consistently turn out crummy? According Yami Mercado, pastry chef for the Chicago Athletic Association's rooftop restaurant, Cindy's, low-fat butter could be the culprit. "In baking, fat is essential — it's what gives pastries their flake, tenderness, and richness," Mercado told The Takeout. "Low-fat or spreadable butters often contain way more water, which throws off the balance in recipes and can lead to tough textures or soggy bottoms."

If you really want to cut back, look for recipes that call for less butter instead of using a low-fat alternative. Your baked goods might still come out a little tougher than normal, though. Fat keeps gluten from developing, so low-fat cakes and cookies often turn out tough and chewy due to the higher gluten content.

It's worth considering whether you really need that low-fat butter, anyway. Many people avoid butter for health reasons since butter, with its high saturated fat content, has traditionally been considered a nutritional no-no. Recently, researchers are questioning whether it's really all that bad. A 2016 meta-analysis found that butter consumption had "​​relatively small or neutral overall associations" with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mortality. Many nutritionists say that butter can be part of a healthy diet — as long as you eat it in moderation and balance it out with other nutritious foods.