The Best Time To Substitute Olive Oil For Butter When Baking

Olive oil is, without a doubt, a staple in kitchens everywhere. While it isn't great for everything — you don't want to fry your chicken in olive oil — it's one of the most versatile and relatively healthy oils that you can find easily on grocery store shelves. But, did you know that you can bake with olive oil, too? And we're not just talking focaccia here (though baking up some fresh focaccia is never the wrong move to make). Olive oil is so versatile that you can use it as a substitute for butter in some baking recipes.

The rule of thumb for this is: Only use olive oil as a substitute for butter when the recipe calls for melted butter specifically. Recipes that call for melted butter are usually denser and tend to have high moisture content. Oil lets you hit both of these textures. When you're substituting olive oil for butter, use around three parts oil for every four parts butter. Incorporate it in the same way you would butter, according to the recipe directions, and you'll have your olive oil-infused batter ready in no time.