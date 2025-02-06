The Best Time To Substitute Olive Oil For Butter When Baking
Olive oil is, without a doubt, a staple in kitchens everywhere. While it isn't great for everything — you don't want to fry your chicken in olive oil — it's one of the most versatile and relatively healthy oils that you can find easily on grocery store shelves. But, did you know that you can bake with olive oil, too? And we're not just talking focaccia here (though baking up some fresh focaccia is never the wrong move to make). Olive oil is so versatile that you can use it as a substitute for butter in some baking recipes.
The rule of thumb for this is: Only use olive oil as a substitute for butter when the recipe calls for melted butter specifically. Recipes that call for melted butter are usually denser and tend to have high moisture content. Oil lets you hit both of these textures. When you're substituting olive oil for butter, use around three parts oil for every four parts butter. Incorporate it in the same way you would butter, according to the recipe directions, and you'll have your olive oil-infused batter ready in no time.
Choosing the best olive oil for baking
Once you know how to use your olive oil for baking, it's time to start looking into the specific kinds of olive oil to use. In baking, extra virgin olive oil will be your best friend. This is the highest quality olive oil with a high purity level and many nutrients and vitamins.
Olive oil also comes in an array of flavors, so it's important to do a plain spoon taste test before you start baking with it. Don't make the mistake of thinking whatever you're baking will completely cover the taste of the oil. If you don't like the flavor of it on its own, you won't like it in baked goods, either. Aim for mild olive oils with a more buttery and less bitter flavor profile. If you're worried, go for a recipe that's got bold flavors and that's hard to mess up, like a chocolate cake. You can add just about anything to those and they'll still turn out delicious, so you can add your EVOO without fear and enjoy a delectable dessert without a lick of butter.