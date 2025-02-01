Amish Vs Regular Butter: What's The Difference?

No matter if you prefer your butter in logs, sticks, or tubs, quality is key, and good butter is one ingredient you never want to cheap out on. In recent years, Amish butter has earned a reputation as a better alternative to regular butter — but is there a difference? There is on many levels, including production method, ingredients, packaging, and overall flavor.

Though you might think of Amish butter as a specialty ingredient sold only at farmers' markets and roadside stands, bigger dairy brands are putting their own twist on artisanal butter in hopes that it will go mainstream. However, real Amish butter will most likely come from historically Amish communities like those centered near Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, although some Amish farmers now contract with bigger companies to sell their dairy wares.

Before you bake your next batch of brownies, it's important to know how the butter types differ and the essential tips to remember when cooking with them. Regular butter is typically made on a large-scale basis with standardized processes and procedures. Made in industrial facilities using factory farm methods, it's shaped into sticks for easier packaging and measuring. Amish butter, on the other hand, is usually produced in small batches using traditional methods, like slow churning and pasture-raised, grass-fed cows that (hopefully) frolic outside in nature. The taste difference is subtle but certainly recognizable. Read on to see how the two butters differ, how to use which, and if one butter is really better than the other.