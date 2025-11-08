Give Your French Toast A Martha Stewart-Inspired Twist With This Liqueur

Grand Marnier may not be the most expensive liqueur out there, but it's not the cheapest either — it can cost anywhere from around $30 to more than $50. This may not bother Martha Stewart, as she has a net worth of around $400 million, but those of us who aren't multi-millionaires may not want to drop that much on a French toast ingredient. Luckily, we have the option of using triple sec bought for less than 10 bucks a bottle. Feeling ambitious? Check out our recipe for homemade triple sec.

If the alcohol content of Grand Marnier has you steering clear of this (or any) liqueur, opt for a zero-proof version such as Dhos Orange. You can also make your own DIY, alcohol-free orange syrup by simmering water, orange juice, orange zest, and a sweetener like sugar or honey for anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes. Cool the liquid, then strain out the solid bits and stick it in the fridge for up to a month. It's great for French toast and can be used in any recipes calling for Grand Marnier or another orange liqueur.

Of course, the simplest way to make a booze-free version of Martha Stewart's orange French toast is to keep the orange juice and zest, but lose the liqueur. The juice provides bright, citrusy flavor, while you'll still get a hint of bitterness from the zest despite the absence of alcohol.