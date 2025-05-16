The Genius Way Martha Stewart Used Mason Jars For A Sophisticated Picnic

Mason jars have a whiff of nostalgia about them — not so much that they evoke an old-timey "grandma's pantry" feeling (Grandma probably bought pre-canned food like everybody else), but more of an early 20-teens boho wedding or hipster bar vibe. Martha Stewart, however, was hipper than the hipsters, since she was into mason jars decades before they became trendy. According to a 1979 article published in Food & Wine, the yet-to-be-famous Stewart, who was then described as a Connecticut-based caterer, said she'd use them to pack an entire picnic.

Okay, so what does an all-mason jar picnic look like? While we have no idea what a modern-day Martha would serve if she weren't too busy posing for pinups, walking red carpets, or running her restaurant on the Las Vegas strip, 1970s Stewart had a whole menu planned out. One jar would be for carrot and sorrel soup, another for asparagus and string beans in a mustard vinaigrette, and yet another for cucumbers and cherry tomatoes in rice wine vinegar. For the entree, there would be sliced cooked beef and boiled potatoes in a tarragon vinaigrette, while dessert would be grapefruit and orange segments mixed with shredded coconut and Grand Marnier. Everything would be accompanied by white wine sangria, which would, of course, also be in a mason jar.