Prep Your Lunches For The Week With Layered Mason Jars

There's no limit to the meals you can prep and store in a mason jar. From salads to fresh ramen noodle bowls (or jars, rather) and dozens of options in between. Instead of a boring old sandwich, mason jar lunches give you worlds of new possibilities to explore so you can make a weekly lunch you'll actually look forward to.

The only thing to keep in mind when prepping a mason jar lunch is how you construct your meal. Think about it: If you were to make a salad to eat throughout the week, it'd be easy for your greens to go soggy while sitting in the dressing. Though you could feasibly pack the dressing in a separate container, I'd hate to get to work and realize I left such an integral part of my salad at home.

When prepping your mason jar meals, it's important to think about the integrity of your ingredients. Start with your dressing at the bottom of the jar to keep the rest of the ingredients fresh and dry. Instead of going in with the delicate lettuce next which is sure to get soggy, you can go in with your protein like chopped-up chicken or tofu, something that would benefit from some time marinating in the dressing. You can then go in with your hearty vegetables like shredded carrots or shredded cabbage before layering in your mix-ins like cheese or roasted nuts. After that, your lettuce can top it all off to ensure the texture stays fresh and crisp all week long.