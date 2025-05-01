Homemade Triple Sec Is The Perfect Summer Project For Overachievers

Triple sec is one of those versatile liqueurs that's good for more than one cocktail. The clear beverage has a zesty orange flavor that elevates everything from a classic margarita or sidecar to the startlingly named corpse reviver cocktail. But while you might be a fan of mixing your own cocktails, did you know you can also make your own triple sec to go in them? It's a straightforward enough process — but it does take a long time.

All you need to do to make your own orange liqueur is fill a clean jar with some good quality vodka along with fresh orange peel and dried bitter orange peel. Leave it to infuse for around a month, shaking the jar every couple of days, and then strain the liquid and mix it with simple syrup until it's the right sweetness for your taste. It should last for around six months in a well-sealed bottle kept in a cool, dark place.

Navel orange peels add a lovely flavor to this homemade triple sec, but you could switch them for tangerine peels if you prefer. Try adding some tangerine juice when you heat the sugar and water for the simple syrup, as it will really amp up the fruity taste. Use equal amounts of vodka and brandy instead of just vodka for a richer flavor, deeper hue, and more of a Grand Marnier feel. Or to make it non-alcoholic, just make a simple syrup, add the juice and zest of oranges, strain, and then bottle the liquid.