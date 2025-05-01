Homemade Triple Sec Is The Perfect Summer Project For Overachievers
Triple sec is one of those versatile liqueurs that's good for more than one cocktail. The clear beverage has a zesty orange flavor that elevates everything from a classic margarita or sidecar to the startlingly named corpse reviver cocktail. But while you might be a fan of mixing your own cocktails, did you know you can also make your own triple sec to go in them? It's a straightforward enough process — but it does take a long time.
All you need to do to make your own orange liqueur is fill a clean jar with some good quality vodka along with fresh orange peel and dried bitter orange peel. Leave it to infuse for around a month, shaking the jar every couple of days, and then strain the liquid and mix it with simple syrup until it's the right sweetness for your taste. It should last for around six months in a well-sealed bottle kept in a cool, dark place.
Navel orange peels add a lovely flavor to this homemade triple sec, but you could switch them for tangerine peels if you prefer. Try adding some tangerine juice when you heat the sugar and water for the simple syrup, as it will really amp up the fruity taste. Use equal amounts of vodka and brandy instead of just vodka for a richer flavor, deeper hue, and more of a Grand Marnier feel. Or to make it non-alcoholic, just make a simple syrup, add the juice and zest of oranges, strain, and then bottle the liquid.
Creative ways to use homemade triple sec
While it can be used in numerous modern or vintage cocktail recipes, it's worth also trying homemade triple sec on the rocks to really savor the sweet and fragrant taste without any other distracting flavors. Mix it with sparkling water and lime juice for a refreshing fizzy beverage. Or try it in fruity mixed drinks such as sangria for a sophisticated summer sipper.
Beyond drinks, homemade triple sec also makes a delicious addition to desserts. Try it with crêpes or pancakes, or in a creamy cheesecake. Add it to yellow cake mix, as well as to the glaze for a gloriously grown-up sweet treat. Or use it to boost the flavor of a rich chocolate mousse or a crisp, fluffy pavlova.
Alternatively, you can use the sweet liqueur in savory dishes, too. It works beautifully alongside red wine and orange juice in a rich, glossy sauce for roast duck. Mix it with tequila, orange and lime juice, soy sauce, olive oil, and spices as a flavorful marinade for grilled steak. Or use it to add a zesty brightness to citrusy salad dressings sure to elevate any plate of greens — just include a little honey if you need to boost the sweetness. Because once you've spent a month making this liqueur, it deserves to be used as often as possible — both in food and drinks.