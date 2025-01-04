How The Corpse Reviver Cocktail Got Its Name

Cocktail names have a long history of trying to be edgy, from R-rated ones, such as a sex on the beach and pornstar martini, to more morbid monikers, like the death in the afternoon and the zombie. The corpse reviver, too, has a name that may sound like a warning to the unwary, although it was actually named for its supposed hangover-curing effects.

Unlike more modern (and effective) hangover cures such as ginger juice and sparkling water — which are meant to help settle your stomach and rehydrate your body — the corpse reviver is based on the old hair of the dog principle. Did people in the late 19th century really believe that continuing to drink would help mitigate the effects of the previous night's indulgence, or were bars simply trying to sell more booze? We can't know for sure what was going through their minds, but anyone who did believe in the powers of any elixir dubbed a corpse reviver (placebo effect, perhaps?), was wise to exercise moderation. As bartender Harry Craddock wrote in the 1930 edition of "The Savoy Cocktail Book," "Four of these taken in swift succession will un-revive the corpse again." We daresay, though, that this is true of any alcoholic beverage.