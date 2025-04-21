The Kind Of Pan You Need For A Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
When you've got a sweet tooth but don't have the energy to make sheets of perfectly baked chocolate chip cookies, there is a way to satisfy the craving more easily: We present the skillet cookie. A delicious, gooey, fresh-from-the-oven delight, skillet cookies became a trend for a reason. Can you think of anything more comforting than a cookie big enough for two, served warm in the pan it was just cooked in, with a big scoop of ice cream or whipped cream on top?
You can use your favorite chocolate chip recipe, but what type of pan will bake up the best results? We turned to Sandy Folsom, School Director of the Wilton Sweet Studio, for her expert advice. "As the name suggests, skillet cookies are best made in an oven-safe skillet of either cast iron or coated cast iron to allow the heat to conduct evenly and cook the cookie through," Folsom told The Takeout.
How to bake the ultimate skillet cookie
Baking expert Sandy Folsom shared that it's always important to prep your pan for what you're making, no matter the type of creation. "There's nothing worse than taking your baked goods out of the oven and realizing they're stuck to the pan," Folsom explained.
When making skillet cookies, the prep is essential. You don't want to tease someone (or yourself) with an oversized cookie dessert that's still warm in the pan, only to realize you can't remove it without making a mess. Folsom had advice for that as well. "We suggest either greasing your pan with non-stick spray or butter and then lining the bottom with parchment paper before baking to ensure your cakes come out clean," she suggested. "This also makes cleaning your cake pan a breeze."
Once your cookie is baked in the right-sized skillet and cooled enough, it can be served in the pan — not that we're implying you have to share, of course. Just add your favorite toppings, like ice cream or whipping cream (don't forget the drizzle of chocolate sauce), and enjoy.