The Kind Of Pan You Need For A Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Baking expert Sandy Folsom shared that it's always important to prep your pan for what you're making, no matter the type of creation. "There's nothing worse than taking your baked goods out of the oven and realizing they're stuck to the pan," Folsom explained.

When making skillet cookies, the prep is essential. You don't want to tease someone (or yourself) with an oversized cookie dessert that's still warm in the pan, only to realize you can't remove it without making a mess. Folsom had advice for that as well. "We suggest either greasing your pan with non-stick spray or butter and then lining the bottom with parchment paper before baking to ensure your cakes come out clean," she suggested. "This also makes cleaning your cake pan a breeze."

Once your cookie is baked in the right-sized skillet and cooled enough, it can be served in the pan — not that we're implying you have to share, of course. Just add your favorite toppings, like ice cream or whipping cream (don't forget the drizzle of chocolate sauce), and enjoy.