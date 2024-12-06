What Size Cast Iron Skillet Do You Actually Need?

The hiss of steam sizzling off a hot cast iron skillet is an appetizing sound for any good cook. One tantalizing enough to conjure up salivating thoughts of fried chicken wings or pan-seared steaks. In the workshop of cooking, the cast iron skillet is an all-purpose instrument in the tool chest suitable for every job from frying pork chops to baking fruit pies, scrambling eggs or making upside down pizzas.

It's good on stovetops and gas ranges and is famously effective for flame broiling over campfires. It's a simple, reliable utility pan that's versatile and durable enough to withstand a beating. In fact, cast iron skillets have been known to be so resilient and long lasting, that they're often passed down to surviving relatives as heirlooms for generations.

But while it's a trusty go-to for a host of occasions, not all cast iron skillets are created equally. Some are too small, some are way too big. But if you find one that's just the right size, you can expect a thoroughly cooked meal that's caramelized through and through. Cast iron skillets are heavy pieces of cookware that are unparalleled in capturing and retaining heat. It takes a little longer to warm them up, but once these skillets get going, they stay hotter longer than pans with less density. And those searing temps allows them to capture more heat to imbue that much more flavor into your vittles.