The Upside Down Cast Iron Pizza Technique You've Probably Never Tried

Ever flipped your over easy eggs on their head, turning the sunny side down in the pan to give the yolk a little scald on top? It's a finishing touch many egg heads use as a way to cauterize the yolk and sort of fuse it with the egg white. Believe it or not, that same logic can be applied to your next deep-dish pizza recipe, but instead of a light touch at the end, cook your entire pizza face-side down the next time you decide to bake a pie at home. Tim Reynolds, a self-taught, self-appointed guru of sizzle, laid the blueprint for upside-down cast-iron pizza in a viral TikTok video in 2021.

The process is essentially the reverse of making a pizza the ordinary way, and you assemble it in your cast iron skillet instead of on a baking pan or pizza sheet. Start by layering the bottom of the skillet with your sausage, pepperoni, and other meat toppings. Then sprinkle on the onions, mushrooms, and other fresh veggies before loading on heaps of shredded mozzarella. Douse your pizza sauce on and spread it evenly over the cheese, then lay the pizza crust over it. Remember to rub a little olive oil on top before oven-baking your pizza at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until you get a golden brown crust — typically takes 30-40 minutes. Take it, let it cool, then flip the pizza over onto a cooking board or pizza pan and dig in.