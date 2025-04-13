The Chocolate Chip Cookies So Good They Were Served To 5 Presidents

Being a chef is a high pressure job. You have to deliver perfect meals every single time to keep diners satisfied. And when those diners are members of the First Family, the stakes are even higher. After all, White House chefs have to follow a very strict set of rules, catering to the whims of their powerful employees — from how they specifically like their steaks to making desserts good enough to serve at state dinners. When a chef is so skilled that they can satisfy the sweet tooth of five consecutive presidents, there's no doubt they've cracked the code. Such is the case of Roland Mesnier, who worked as the White House's Executive Pastry Chef from 1979 to 2004. He was hired by Rosalyn Carter and worked under Presidents Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, and George W. Bush.

A native Frenchman, Mesnier created all kinds of desserts, from crepes and homemade croissants to peach cobblers (a favorite of the Clintons). However, his most famous recipe might be his chocolate chip presidential cookies. He details that recipe and many others in his 2017 book, "Dessert University," which is available online. In addition to providing ingredients and instructions in the book, the chef also gives professional advice and warned against common mistakes for each recipe. While his chocolate chip cookie recipe is simple to make, it isn't any old cookie-cutter formula. Mesnier adds delightful twists to give the familiar dessert more flavor and texture, bringing it up to a level worthy of heads of state.