The Chocolate Chip Cookies So Good They Were Served To 5 Presidents
Being a chef is a high pressure job. You have to deliver perfect meals every single time to keep diners satisfied. And when those diners are members of the First Family, the stakes are even higher. After all, White House chefs have to follow a very strict set of rules, catering to the whims of their powerful employees — from how they specifically like their steaks to making desserts good enough to serve at state dinners. When a chef is so skilled that they can satisfy the sweet tooth of five consecutive presidents, there's no doubt they've cracked the code. Such is the case of Roland Mesnier, who worked as the White House's Executive Pastry Chef from 1979 to 2004. He was hired by Rosalyn Carter and worked under Presidents Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, and George W. Bush.
A native Frenchman, Mesnier created all kinds of desserts, from crepes and homemade croissants to peach cobblers (a favorite of the Clintons). However, his most famous recipe might be his chocolate chip presidential cookies. He details that recipe and many others in his 2017 book, "Dessert University," which is available online. In addition to providing ingredients and instructions in the book, the chef also gives professional advice and warned against common mistakes for each recipe. While his chocolate chip cookie recipe is simple to make, it isn't any old cookie-cutter formula. Mesnier adds delightful twists to give the familiar dessert more flavor and texture, bringing it up to a level worthy of heads of state.
What makes Mesnier's chocolate chip cookies so good
To make sure his chocolate chip cookies were different from the rest, Mesnier uses some unexpected ingredients, the most surprising of which is 1/4 cup of molasses. While an unusual addition, it also gives the cookies a strong flavor that is both sweet and bitter. Both granulated and light brown sugar are also required, as is a tablespoon of vanilla extract. We're willing to bet that Mesnier used real vanilla extract, which is expensive but infinitely better than the stuff you find at the grocery store. It might be worth the splurge if you're looking to impress guests. Finally, the chef advises to add walnuts for a bit of saltiness and crunch.
These presidential cookies have a specific cooking method. Mesnier suggests using a 400-degree oven and only baking for a few minutes. High heat allows the cookies to be crispy on the outside but remain deliciously chewy on the inside, but the trick is to pay very close attention and take them out as soon as they started browning. If you leave the cookies in the oven for too long, you'll end up with a hard texture, which is the opposite of what you want. Another tip Mesnier offers is chilling the dough for an hour before baking the cookies so that you can more easily portion them. Follow the recipe faithfully and you'll have chocolate chip cookies that have earned a presidential stamp of approval.